Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer Championship

Hardin-Simmons University

BELTON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team took down the Concordia Tornados 1-0 in the ASC tournament semifinal on Thursday night hosted at UMHB. The Cowgirls will play the Cru for the ASC Championship on Saturday.

The Cowgirls took the benefit of the first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the ASC behind host UMHB. HSU drew the Concordia Tornados in the semifinal Thursday night in Belton.

The Cowgirls came out strong and controlled the flow against the Tornados all night but met a strong defensive showing from Concordia, ending the first half still scoreless.

That all changed in a moment with freshman Kalea Willis getting her first goal as a Cowgirl right on time three minutes into the second half with yet another dime from the ASC assists leader Kaylee Maddox.

Maddox hit a ball from a free kick in tight in the 48th minute that was finished off by Willis to take the Cowgirl win at 1-0 to advance to the ASC Championship match.

The Cowgirls led with 21 shots to just four from Concordia, HSU landing 12 shots on goal and CTX with one. Hardin-Simmons also led with seven corner kicks to one.

Senior Haley Foley had a save in the shutout win to send the Cowgirls on. Concordia keeper Lora Tresco had a nice effort for her team with nine saves in the game.

The Cowgirls improve to 12-2-2 and more importantly head back to the American Southwest Conference women's soccer championship match with a chance to add to the Cowgirl soccer legacy Saturday night at 6 p.m. against the unbeaten UMHB Cru.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior Day

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team celebrated senior day with a 31-3 win over Austin College in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Shelton Stadium.

Cowgirls Advance To ASC Volleyball Semifinal

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' volleyball team swept the LeTourneau Yellowjackets in the American Southwest Conference volleyball quarterfinal Thursday night, winning 26-24, 32-30, 25-22. The Cowgirls entered the ASC volleyball tournament for the first time under head coach Breann Shelton this season.

HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior Day

Austin College (1-7, 1-5 ASC) at No. 8/10 Hardin-Simmons (7-1, 5-1 ASC) Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Shelton Stadium | Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 7-1 overall and is 5-1 in conference play. Austin College is 1-7 overall and 1-5 in league play. The Cowboys are coming off a 28-19 win over Howard Payne. Austin College fell 40-29 at home to Southwestern last week.

Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day Event

Maroscher Memorial Flagpole at Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons University. On Wednesday, November 9, The Hardin-Simmons University Social Work Club will celebrate Veteran’s Day with guest speaker Josh Stanwitz. Stanwitz is from the Concerned Veterans for America, a national organization focused on advocacy in all Veterans Affairs.

Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD Statement

Holland Health Science BuildingHardin-Simmons University. After 15 years on the Hardin-Simmons University campus, Abilene ISD’s Holland Medical High School will move to a new location at the end of the 2024 spring semester. Even though it will no longer be on HSU’s campus, Holland Medical High School, named for HSU benefactors Scotty and Jacque Holland, will continue to educate high school students interested in health professions.

Holland Claims ASC Individual Title

MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' Kylah Holland won the American Southwest Conference Individual women's cross country title on Saturday morning at the ASC Championship in Marshall.

Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard Payne

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' football team rallied for a 28-19 win over Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon in American Southwest Conference action at Shelton Stadium. The Cowboys trailed 19-7 at halftime, but pitched a shutout and put 21 points on the board in the second half. The win put the two teams in a tie for second place in the ASC title chase.

Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC Tournament

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team defeated the Texas Dallas Comets 1-0 in the final game of the regular season in American Southwest Conference play at the HSU Soccer Complex.

Cowboys Set To Battle Howard Payne

Howard Payne (6-1, 5-0 ASC) at No. 9/11 Hardin-Simmons (6-1, 4-1 ASC) Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Shelton Stadium | Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 6-1 overall and is 4-1 in conference play. Howard Payne is 6-1 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Cowboys are coming off a 68-0 blanking of Southwestern last Saturday in Georgetown. Howard Payne is coming off a bye week.

Cowboys Blank Pirates

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team moved to 6-1 with a 68-0 win over Southwestern in American Southwest Conference action at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. The Cowboy defense scored on three different possessions and held the Pirates scoreless. HSU limited the Pirates to 3.2 yards per play and 182 yards. The Cowboy offense had 398 yards of offense on just 51 plays in the game.

Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.

Due to the continued financial strength of Hardin-Simmons University, the Board of Trustees has voted not to increase costs for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. When other universities continue to raise tuition, Hardin-Simmons is committed to removing the financial barriers that prevent students from higher education.

New Degree at HSU: Social Work Administration

As the job market grows and changes, Hardin-Simmons University aims to offer degrees that best prepare students for their desired careers. One such example of the pursuit of this goal is the recently implemented Bachelor of Behavioral Science in social work administration. This new degree will meet the needs of students interested in professional administrative roles within the social work field.

Self-Care Tips for College Students

Each year, October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, which exists to raise awareness about mental health and mobilize efforts to support those struggling with mental health issues. At Hardin-Simmons University, World Mental Health Day is an opportunity to remind students of the resources available through the Office of Counseling Services.

HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02

Elementary music teacher Viviana Mora '02Viviana Mora. Since graduating from Hardin-Simmons University two decades ago, Viviana Mora ’02 has become a vibrant elementary music teacher in South Texas.

Hardin-Simmons University Hosts Congreso Experience

Hardin-Simmons University hosted Congreso on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Congreso acts as a way to prepare students and families for college: academically, financially, socially, and spiritually.

Hardin-Simmons University to Celebrate Fall Break

Hardin-Simmons University offices will be closed Friday, October 21, 2022, for B.W. Aston Fall Break. Classes and operations will return to normal schedule on Monday, October 24, 2022.

HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On Southwestern

No. 10/12 Hardin-Simmons (5-1, 3-1 ASC) at Southwestern (2-4, 1-3 ASC) Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Birkelbach Field | Georgetown, Texas. Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 5-1 overall and is 3-1 in conference play. Southwestern is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play. The Cowboys are coming off a 27-7 homecoming win over East Texas Baptist and Southwestern is coming off a 48-17 loss at Howard Payne.

HSU Cowgirl Basketball Picked To Repeat

RICHARDSON, Texas – Defending league champion Hardin-Simmons has been picked to repeat as the women's basketball American Southwest Conference champion in a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

Cowgirls Take Down Top Seed Concordia 2-1

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team took down the top seed Concordia Tornados 2-1 in American Southwest Conference play on the road Thursday night. The Cowgirls came into tonight's game at third place in the ASC at 4-0-1, trailing UMHB at 5-0-1 and Concordia at 6-0 leading the conference.

