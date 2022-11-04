Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer Championship

Courtesy of UMHB

BELTON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team took down the Concordia Tornados 1-0 in the ASC tournament semifinal on Thursday night hosted at UMHB. The Cowgirls will play the Cru for the ASC Championship on Saturday.

The Cowgirls took the benefit of the first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the ASC behind host UMHB. HSU drew the Concordia Tornados in the semifinal Thursday night in Belton.

The Cowgirls came out strong and controlled the flow against the Tornados all night but met a strong defensive showing from Concordia, ending the first half still scoreless.

That all changed in a moment with freshman Kalea Willis getting her first goal as a Cowgirl right on time three minutes into the second half with yet another dime from the ASC assists leader Kaylee Maddox .

Maddox hit a ball from a free kick in tight in the 48th minute that was finished off by Willis to take the Cowgirl win at 1-0 to advance to the ASC Championship match.

The Cowgirls led with 21 shots to just four from Concordia, HSU landing 12 shots on goal and CTX with one. Hardin-Simmons also led with seven corner kicks to one.

Senior Haley Foley had a save in the shutout win to send the Cowgirls on. Concordia keeper Lora Tresco had a nice effort for her team with nine saves in the game.

The Cowgirls improve to 12-2-2 and more importantly head back to the American Southwest Conference women's soccer championship match with a chance to add to the Cowgirl soccer legacy Saturday night at 6 p.m. against the unbeaten UMHB Cru.