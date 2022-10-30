Holland Claims ASC Individual Title

HSU Athletics

MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' Kylah Holland won the American Southwest Conference Individual women's cross country title on Saturday morning at the ASC Championship in Marshall.

As a team, the Cowgirls placed sixth overall in the meet. McMurry won with 34 points, followed by Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, East Texas Baptist 89, UT Dallas 90, LeTourneau 116, Hardin-Simmons 128, Ozarks (198) and Sul Ross State (211).

Holland finished the 6k in 22:31, two seconds behind the Sydney Tencate program record and a full minute ahead of any other finisher on the day. Holland was also named the ASC Newcomer of the Year. She was named first-team All-ASC for her effort.

Holland is the third HSU Cowgirl to win the ASC individual title, joining Lindsey Hinton in 2010 and Tencate in 2019. The race was run on a sloppy and wet course that made the 22:31 even more impressive.

Brittany Acosta finished fourth overall with a 23:47 for the Cowgirls. She earned a first-team all-ASC nomination with her finish as well. It is her third all-ASC performance in her career.

Lynda Farmer came in at 26:18 for HSU and placed 36th. Shelby Schmidt ran a 31:15 to place 42nd and Abigail Tschacher ran a 32:52 to finish in 45th on the day for the Cowgirl team at the ASC Championship.

The Cowgirls will send Holland and Acosta to the NCAA West Regional in Spokane, Wash. on Nov. 12. The event will conclude the season for the rest of the Cowgirl team.