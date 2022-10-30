Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC Tournament

HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team defeated the Texas Dallas Comets 1-0 in the final game of the regular season in American Southwest Conference play at the HSU Soccer Complex.

The Cowgirls had the privilege to honor a big class of 11 senior soccer players for Cowgirl Senior Night, including Haley Foley , Jenna Kirk , Alexis Sciano , Randie Dennison , Addison Ramirez , Aurora Arevalo , Lizette Ramirez , Emma Thompson , Jessica Boldenow , Taylor Ehlert , and Monica Boyes .

The Cowgirls got the best-timed first goal from freshman Taylor Garrett in the 33rd minute to take the lead. It would be the game-winning goal in the 1-0 win for HSU, coming with another assist from the ASC assists leader Kaylee Maddox .

Hardin-Simmons led the contest with 16 shots and eight shots on goal. Texas Dallas shot four times with two shots on goal. The Cowgirls led with five corner kicks to one.

The senior Haley Foley had the win with another shutout to her name with two saves on the night. The Comets split time with Kennedy Rist starting with the loss and two saves in the first half and Marianna Gonzalez with four saves in the second half.

The Cowgirls clinched the No. 2 overall seed in the ASC and have a record of 11-2-2 and 7-1-1 in the conference and will have the first round of the tournament off before playing the winner of Sul Ross and Concordia on Friday night at 8 p.m. in Belton next weekend. HSU is looking for its 20th straight ASC title.