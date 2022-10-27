Cowboys Set To Battle Howard Payne

Gaylon Glynn HSU Athletics

Howard Payne (6-1, 5-0 ASC) at No. 9/11 Hardin-Simmons (6-1, 4-1 ASC)

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Shelton Stadium | Abilene, Texas

The Teams

Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 6-1 overall and is 4-1 in conference play. Howard Payne is 6-1 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Cowboys are coming off a 68-0 blanking of Southwestern last Saturday in Georgetown. Howard Payne is coming off a bye week.

The Coaches

Jesse Burleson is in his 12th season as the head coach for the Cowboys and has posted an 85-30 record at HSU. The Yellow Jackets are coached by Jason Bachtel, who is in his third season as the head man for his alma mater. He has a record of 15-7.

In The Polls

The Cowboys are now ranked No. 9 in the D3football.com poll and No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. HPU is receiving votes in both polls. The Cowboys have been ranked for 76 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 49 of those weeks.

Quick Hits

▶ HSU and Howard Payne have had a storied rivalry going back many years. The Cowboys have won 22 of the last 24 meetings in the series to take a 43-24-4 lead in the series. Prior to that, HPU led the series 22-21-4. HPU is the team the Cowboys have played more than anyone in their history.

▶ The Cowboys are three wins away from the 500th win in program history.

▶ Saturday’s matchup features the top offensive team in the American Southwest Conference (Howard Payne at 554 yards per game) against the top defensive team (HSU at 276.5).

▶ The game also features the top two scoring offenses in the ASC. HSU leads the league at 50 points per game and Howard Payne is second at 47.3.

Last Time Out

Hardin-Simmons dominated the game in all three phases at Southwestern and came away with a 68-0 win over the Pirates. HSU scored four non-offensive touchdowns in the contest, averaged 7.8 yards per play on offense and limited the Pirates to 182 total yards. The Cowboys forced five turnovers and took three of them back for touchdowns. Gaylon Glynn threw for 213 yards and three TDs in the game and Kevi Evans had 125 yards receiving and two scores.

Next Up

The Cowboys will close out the home slate against Austin College on Saturday for senior day. It could be the final home game for up to 40 Cowboy players.

Last Time Versus Howard Payne

Howard Payne scored on the first drive of the game. The Cowboys answered with a touchdown early in the second quarter and then scored again with :52 to go in the first half to take a 14-7 lead. Cade Bell then started off the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The defense intercepted Landon McKinney five times, including three by Brock Bujnoch.

About Howard Payne

The Jackets lead the league in total offense at 554 per contest and are averaging 47.7 yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Landon McKinney leads the teams as he has thrown for 2,161 yards and 21 touchdowns. Otis Lanier is the top receiving threat with 707 yards receiving on 39 catches. He has 10 touchdowns. Jordan Carroll has 554 yards and six touchdowns and Hunter Creek has five touchdowns and averages 27.4 yards per catch. Billy Reagins, Tauren Bradley and Javian Myles are a three-headed attack in the rushing game and all three have over 350 yards rushing on the year. Kyle Bell leads the defense with 59 tackles. James Jakubowski has 3.5 sacks on the year.

More Forced Turnovers

The Cowboys picked off four passes and forced a fumble. The Cowboys now have 15 interceptions on the year as a team. Davonte Nephew, Jamel LaFond, Matt Mitchell and Terrell Franklin all had interceptions. Mitchell forced a fumble. For the year the Cowboys are forcing three turnovers per game and the 21 turnovers rank fourth nationally. The Cowboys turned three of the turnovers into touchdowns. Franklin ran his interception back 55 yards, Mitchell ran his fumble back eight yards and LaFond intercepted a pass, ran it back to the 25 and then lateraled to Nephew who took it home the final 25 yards. The Cowboys rank fifth nationally with four defensive scores on the season.

Mitchell Express

Matt Mitchell was in the middle of a lot of the action on Saturday. He had a strip, sack, fumble that he recovered and raced eight yards for a touchdown. He also intercepted a pass and he hit the quarterback popping the ball in the air and Terrell Franklin returned it for a touchdown. He had seven tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and an interception.

Peoples To The House

Sophomore kick returner K.J. Peoples had his first career punt return for a touchdown on Saturday with a 67-yarder in the fourth quarter. He was named the ASC special teams player of the week. He ranks second in the nation averaging 21.5 yards per punt return on the season. He also added another 19-yard return and had a 57-yard reception on offense as well.

Marshall Leads The Way

Colton Marshall leads the ASC in rushing touchdowns and now ranks 11th nationally with his 11 rushing touchdowns. He had two more last week. He also is second in the conference with 62.2 yards per game on the ground.

Evans Continues To Add Touchdowns

Senior wide receiver Kevi Evans added two more touchdowns and had 124 yards on three catches last week. He has had several catches this season where he went over a defender, on Saturday he went under his defender for a diving catch for a touchdown on a play he was interfered with and had to go low to catch it. He now has 131 catches for 2,524 yards and 32 touchdown catches in his career. He passed ZaVious Robbins and Joe Lemberg to move to No. 8 on the career receiving yards charts at HSU and needs 55 yards and he will pass John Jones and Barry Donham to move to seventh all-time in receiving yards. He is fifth with 32 career receiving touchdowns. Evans ranks second in the conference at 91.9 yards per game and his eight touchdowns rank third.

Mister Efficient

Quarterback Gaylon Glynn continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. He has a 176.0 efficiency rating that ranks 16th overall. He also ranks 22nd in passing yards per completion at 14.81.

On Top

The Cowboys have the top kick returners in the league. Jalen Crawford leads the conference with 33.3 yards per return on the year and K.J. Peoples leads the league with 21.5 yards per return.

Running Games

Both teams have been committed to the running game this season. HSU leads the league with 26 rushing touchdowns and averages 212.7 yards per game. Howard Payne is second in the league at 214.7 yards per contest.

First Downs

Howard Payne leads the league with 27.3 first downs per game. The Cowboys lead the conference in fewest first downs allowed at 15.7 per contest.

Moving The Chains and Getting Them Off The Field

The Cowboys are converting at 46.8 percent on third down this season which ranks third in the conference. The Cowboy defense is leading the league allowing just 35.1 percent conversions on third down.

ASC Title Race

The ASC title will go down to the final three weeks. Howard Payne and Mary Hardin-Baylor are both undefeated in league play and the Cowboys are 4-1. HPU plays HSU this week and Mary Hardin-Baylor next week. It has been a while since there was a legitimate third contender in the league. The league has finished in a three-way tie on two different occasions.