Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.

Due to the continued financial strength of Hardin-Simmons University, the Board of Trustees has voted not to increase costs for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. When other universities continue to raise tuition, Hardin-Simmons is committed to removing the financial barriers that prevent students from higher education.

Another testament to the university’s commitment to investing in students—the administration voted to increase academic scholarships by an additional $2,000 per student for 2023-2024 first-time freshmen. HSU continues to provide an affordable and excellent education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Affordability and accessibility to education are at the forefront of HSU’s strategic planning. Dr. Jodie McGaughey, Vice President for Finance at Hardin-Simmons, expressed, “Hardin-Simmons University recognizes folks’ desire to receive an excellent value in education. Not increasing its tuition and fees while increasing scholarship opportunities is one-way HSU is working to provide that desired value.”

After scholarships and grants, students at HSU often pay the same, if not less, than students who attend state schools.

Monica Smart, Director of Financial Aid at Hardin-Simmons University, shared, “A degree from Hardin-Simmons University continues to be an exceptional value for our current students. We are thankful that our leadership has maintained tuition and fee costs without an increase over the past two years! Additionally, increasing academic scholarship amounts for new students in 2023 will continue to make HSU an affordable option for students joining the HSU community.”

As students prepare to apply for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year, please note the 2023-2024 FAFSA opens on October 1, 2022.

By filling out the FAFSA, students become eligible for federal grants (money you do not have to pay back), low-interest federal loans (money you do need to pay back), and work-study programs (on-campus jobs that help cover the cost of tuition).

After you submit your results to HSU (HSU’s School Code – 003571), our Financial Aid Office can determine how much financial aid you can be awarded to help cover the costs of college.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

