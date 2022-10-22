HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02

Elementary music teacher Viviana Mora '02 Viviana Mora

October 14, 2022 Jaidyn Kamplain

Since graduating from Hardin-Simmons University two decades ago, Viviana Mora ’02 has become a vibrant elementary music teacher in South Texas.

With a passion for teaching students to embrace music and a love for Hispanic performance and art, Hispanic Heritage Month provides an avenue for sharing her captivating culture with young children.

In her classroom, Mora shows her students a map of the world to highlight Spanish-speaking countries before teaching about the styles of music that have emerged from those countries. Together, they watch videos about the different styles of music, learn about Hispanic performers like Selena and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and dance to folk dances like “La Raspa” and “Los Machetes.”

Ballet Folklorico del Big Country performs at HSU multiple times throughout the year. HSU

Mora believes in the art of music as an opportunity for creating bridges across cultures and encourages anyone interested in learning more about Hispanic culture to attend performances of live music and dance, such as Folklorico or mariachis, or to visit a local culture museum.

“These performances mean a lot to me because it helps people of Hispanic culture show our contributions to this country and help others understand our way of life a little better,” shared Mora.

Throughout her time at Hardin-Simmons, Mora participated in HSU traditions such as SING, attended football games, held philanthropic events with her sorority, Epsilon Phi Alpha, and participated in Bible studies that helped strengthen her faith.

As an alumna, Mora shared that she is particularly proud of the increased diversity in attendance today at HSU. HSU’s Hispanic student population increased from 22% in 2021-2022 to 24% in 2022-2023, making it a single percent shy of the coveted Hispanic-Serving Institution designation, a goal HSU has been working towards over the past few years.

Many alumni from Hispanic backgrounds participate in the Hispanic Alumni Association. This group gathers yearly over Homecoming weekend for fellowship, connecting with HSU friends, and awarding a scholarship each year.

