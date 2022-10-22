Hardin-Simmons University Hosts Congreso Experience

HSU HSU

Hardin-Simmons University hosted Congreso on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Congreso acts as a way to prepare students and families for college: academically, financially, socially, and spiritually.

The day included a worship session led by HSU’s chapel band, various workshops, and a panel of current students and HSU employees to answer any questions attendees had.

Traditional Roots in Reaching Hispanic Students

O.C. Pope, the third president of HSU and the person responsible for connecting James Simmons to our narrative, was instrumental in Baptist mission work throughout Mexico and the plains of Texas. In 1878, Pope was the managing editor of the Texas Baptist Herald and used his platform to champion for women, minorities, and Native American needs. In the 1880’s, Pope was tasked to represent the American Baptist Home Mission Societies throughout the Texas border and into Mexico.

As a founder of Abilene Baptist College, now Hardin-Simmons University, Pope had experience working with marginalized groups of the time and worked tirelessly to include various voices at the table. This is a culture that continues today across the campus.

Celebrating Our Students

On the Hardin-Simmons campus today, over 422 students identify as Hispanic. In addition, our international students represent more than 40 countries, and many are from Spanish-speaking countries including Costa Rica, Mexico, and Guatemala.

Currently, Sangre is the campus’s Latin Student Union. The goal of the organization is to bring inclusion, awareness, and community to Hardin-Simmons.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You'll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren't matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon. The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.