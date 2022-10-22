Hardin-Simmons University to Celebrate Fall Break

HSU HSU

Hardin-Simmons University offices will be closed Friday, October 21, 2022, for B.W. Aston Fall Break.

Classes and operations will return to normal schedule on Monday, October 24, 2022.

About B.W. Aston

Dr. B.W. Aston served HSU in multiple capacities. He served as chair of the Hardin-Simmons History Department from 1972-1992, dean of the College of Liberal Arts from 2000-2001, director of the evening college from 1972–1978, head of the Rupert Richardson Research Center from 1981-2002, and more. Dr. Aston was also a core founder of Western Heritage Day .

Dr. Aston was an adventurous spirit with a passion for travel, visiting all 50 states and approximately 70 countries around the world. This spirit of adventure led him to advocate for a fall break on campus. Dr. Aston cared for his students and understood the need for a pressure release during the midpoint of the semester. The university created B.W. Aston Fall Break in recognition of Aston’s advocacy for students and his contributions to the university.

About Hardin-Simmons University

