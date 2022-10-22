HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On Southwestern

HSU HSU

No. 10/12 Hardin-Simmons (5-1, 3-1 ASC) at Southwestern (2-4, 1-3 ASC)

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Birkelbach Field | Georgetown, Texas

Game Notes | HSU Radio | Broadcast | Tickets

The Teams

Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 5-1 overall and is 3-1 in conference play. Southwestern is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play. The Cowboys are coming off a 27-7 homecoming win over East Texas Baptist and Southwestern is coming off a 48-17 loss at Howard Payne.

The Coaches

Jesse Burleson is in his 12th season as the head coach for the Cowboys and has posted an 84-30 record at HSU. The Pirates are coached by Joe Austin who is in his ninth season at Southwestern and 13th season as a college head coach. He is 45-74 in his career as a head coach and 28-52 at Southwestern.

In The Polls

The Cowboys are now ranked No. 10 in the D3football.com poll and No. 12 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. SW is not receiving any votes in either poll. The Cowboys have been ranked for 75 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 48 of those weeks.

Quick Hits

▶ HSU has won each meeting since Southwestern brought back football in 2015. The average score has been 47.8-10.7. Only once has Southwestern scored more than a touchdown on the Cowboys in that time frame.

▶ The Cowboys are four wins away from the 500th win in program history.

▶ Saturday will be homecoming for the Hargrove brothers. Braden is a starting defensive lineman and Brian is an offensive lineman. They will be playing on Birkelbach Field, the same field that they played on in high school.

▶ The Cowboys now lead the conference in rushing at 230.2 yards per game. HSU has rushed for 298 and 294 yards in the last two games and has been over 250 yards in a game four times this season.

Last Time Out

Hardin-Simmons grounded out a weird game on Saturday against East Texas Baptist. The game started with four straight possessions that ended with turnovers (two by each team) and the teams combined for seven turnovers. The Cowboy defense limited the Tigers to 94 yards of offense in the contest and just five first downs. HSU had 392 yards of offense and ran the ball 59 times (just two off the school record) for 294 yards.

Next Up

The Cowboys return home to face Howard Payne. The Yellow Jackets are tied with UMHB for the conference lead with a record of 6-1 overall and 5-0 in league play. HPU is off this week.

Last Time Versus Southwestern

HSU jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 69-7 win at Shelton Stadium. The defense forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Davonte Nephew and Tre Allen . Cade Bell had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown. Myles Featherston had 65 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Kolby Youngblood had 83 yards and a touchdown.

About Southwestern

The Pirates are led by three-year starter Landry Gilpin at quarterback. He has thrown for 3,772 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career. He has also rushed for 1,296 yards and eight more TDs. For the season, he has thrown for 1,125 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Pirates are averaging 352.5 yards per game of offense and scoring 21 points per game. The defense allows 465.2 yards of offense and 42.2 points per game. JoJo Wilson has 41 catches for 412 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Powell has 23 catches for 494 yards and four scores. Alexansder Gomez leads the defense with 58 tackles. Patrick Nicolas has three interceptions and Maliq McDonald leads the team with 2.5 sacks.

Defensive Lockdown

The Cowboy defense had its best overall effort of the season on Saturday, limiting ETBU to 94 yards and just five first downs. The only points they scored came off a turnover where ETBU had to go just 16 yards. The Cowboys forced four turnovers in the contest and had nine tackles for loss and three sacks. It was the best total yardage defensive effort in the Zach Wilkerson era as defensive coordinator.

Top Defensive Games Under Zach Wilkerson

94 ETBU (2022)

96 Sul Ross State (2019)

107 Sul Ross State (2021)

136 Texas College (2017)

Pick This

Brock Bujnoch had a pair of interceptions, three pass break ups and three tackles and earned his second ASC defensive player of the week honor. He has three interceptions on the season and seven in his career. He is tied for the conference lead in interceptions and passes defended (PBUs and interceptions combined).

Pounding The Rock

The Cowboys took advantage of ETBU's defensive scheme and was able to utilize the ground game to their advantage. HSU rushed for 294 yards and ran 59 times in the contest. Colton Marshall had 19 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Gaylon Glynn had 12 rushes for 80 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown run up the middle, Myles Featherston had 17 carries for 58 yards and Kolby Youngblood had seven rushes for 49 yards. HSU has five of the top 12 rushers in the ASC in yards per carry.

All Three Phases

HSU is among the league leaders in all three phases of the game. The offense ranks second in scoring and third in total offense at 47 points and 447.2 yards per contest. The defense ranks second in scoring defense at 19.8 points per game and leads the league allowing 290.2 yards per contest. The Cowboys lead the league in net punting, and kickoff returns.

First Career Start

Cade Michna recorded his first career start against East Texas Baptist and he had five tackles. He and Tre Allen have shared the outside linebacker position all season. Allen also had a big game as well with a sack and an interception.

Scoring

Colton Marshall leads the ASC in points per game at 10.8 and his nine rushing touchdowns are tops in the league. He had two more last week. Grayson Bearden is second in the conference with 54 kicking points. He is one point off the conference lead.

Return Men

Jalen Crawford is second in the conference in kick return yardage at 30.7 per return. K.J. Peoples ranks third in the league averaging 14.3 yards per punt return on the season.

Turnover Margin

The Cowboys have done a great job of forcing turnovers on the year. HSU has forced 11 interceptions and five fumbles on the year. Offensively, HSU has six fumbles and just three interceptions. HSU ranks 18th nationally in turnover margin at 1.17 per game.

Red Zone

HSU has converted on 26-of-28 attempts to the red zone, which is 93 percent. That mark ranks fourth nationally. HSU scored touchdowns on 20-of-28 trips.