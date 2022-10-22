HSU Cowgirl Basketball Picked To Repeat

ASC/HSU ASC/HSU

RICHARDSON, Texas – Defending league champion Hardin-Simmons has been picked to repeat as the women's basketball American Southwest Conference champion in a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

The Cowgirls went 21-5 last season and won the ASC title with a win over UT Dallas in the championship game at East Texas Baptist. HSU received nine of the 20 first-place votes and had 184 points in the poll.

Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked second with 180 points and seven first-place votes. ETBU was third with 169 points and four first-place votes. UT Dallas, Concordia, Sul Ross State, LeTourneau, Ozarks, McMurry and Howard Payne rounded out the poll.

Three Cowgirls were named to the players to watch list. Reigning league MVP Parris Parmer and fellow seniors Hallie Edmondson and Natasha Blizzard .

HSU returns four of five starters from a year ago and picked up first-team all-ASC guard Paris Kiser who transferred in the offseason from UTD.

