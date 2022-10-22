Cowgirls Take Down Top Seed Concordia 2-1

HSU HSU

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team took down the top seed Concordia Tornados 2-1 in American Southwest Conference play on the road Thursday night.

The Cowgirls came into tonight's game at third place in the ASC at 4-0-1, trailing UMHB at 5-0-1 and Concordia at 6-0 leading the conference.

In the 22nd minute, Hardin-Simmons took the lead after Gabby Aviles pitched a ball to Kaylen McNatt for the finish, McNatt's second goal this year.

Emma Thompson stretched the Cowgirl lead in the 42nd minute with an assist from Lauren Stengel to make it 2-0 for the Cowgirls heading into halftime. Thompson has five goals on the season, one in each of the last five games for HSU.

The Tornados stormed back for a goal in the 59th minute to draw within one, but the Cowgirl defense held strong to keep Concordia out of the goal for the remainder of the half, HSU winning on the road 2-1.

Hardin-Simmons shot 12 times with four shots on goal and led with five corners to one. Concordia took six shots with two on goal in the match.

Senior Haley Foley got the win with a save in goal for the Cowgirls. Lora Tresco had two saves in the contest for the Tornados.

The Cowgirls upend Concordia's perfect ASC record, putting HSU at 9-1-2 and 5-0-1 in the ASC. Concordia falls to 8-3-3 and 6-1 in the conference. The Cowgirls have another big ASC game against No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday night at 5 p.m.

