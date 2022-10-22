Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at Concordia

HSU HSU

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' men's soccer team fell 3-2 late to the Concordia Tornados on Thursday in American Southwest Conference action.

The Cowboys entered tonight's contest in third place in the ASC behind Concordia at 3-0-3 and UMHB at 5-0-1.

Concordia opened fast with a goal in the fourth minute to lead 1-0, but the Cowboys would answer quickly, scoring in nine seconds to tie the game at 1-1. Jaden Barnwell had the Cowboy goal with an assist from Osi Gutierrez .

Maxwell Winneker helped take the lead with his fourth HSU goal on the season just before half assisted by Micah Curry , making it a 2-1 Cowboy lead.

The Tornados forced a tie game in the 66th minute and the defenses grew tough for the rest of the match, until Concordia broke the tie with a goal with five minutes left in the match to take a 3-2 game from the Cowboys.

Hardin-Simmons and Concordia each shot 12 times. HSU had six shots on goal and Concordia had four shots on goal. The Cowboys led with six corner kicks to three.

Carson Null started and had a save in the loss. Tornado keeper Joshua Redding totaled four saves in the outing.

The Cowboys move to 5-6-3 and 4-2 in the ASC with a matchup against the one-seed Mary Hardin-Baylor Cru on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

