Cowgirls Sweep Season Series With McMurry

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' volleyball team picked up a crucial win over crosstown rival McMurry, winning 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 on Friday night at the Mabee Complex.

The Cowgirls swept the season series from the War Hawks and the two teams went into the game tied in the conference standings.

HSU opened a 14-8 lead in the first game and held on down the stretch for the early advantage. HSU used a 5-0 run in the middle of the second game to take control and finished it out for a 2-0.

McMurry used a 7-1 run midway in the third game and held on to force a fourth game. In the fourth game, it was tied at 13 when HSU went on a 5-1 run fueled by two kills for Aubree McCann and two service aces by Gabby Jones . The Cowgirls closed it out from there to take the match.

McCann led the Cowgirls with 15 kills in the match and she added 10 digs for a double-double. HSU had a balanced attack with six players with at least six kills.

Ali Meyer had 22 assists and Hannah Huckabee added 21 assists and 11 digs for a double-double. Ari Villanueva had 20 digs to pace the defense and Lydia Headley added 14.

Addyson Tiffin led McMurry with 16 kills. Ashlyn Quillan had 27 assists and eight digs and Lexi Miller added 19 assists. Adile Leal had 27 digs to pace the War Hawks.

HSU is now 13-7 overall and 8-6 in league play. McMurry fell to 11-10 overall and 7-7 in conference play. The Cowgirls close the regular season next week with a Tuesday game at league-leading UT Dallas and senior day on Saturday at 11 a.m. against East Texas Baptist.

