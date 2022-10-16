Dallas, TX

Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU Meet

Hardin-Simmons University

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' men's cross country team ran at the Dallas Baptist Old Glory Gallop on Saturday with a record performance from Zach Mitchell in the 8k.

Mitchell finished in 27th at the Division II meet and was the top American Southwest Conference runner in the meet, leading a couple UT Dallas runners by almost a minute. He finished the 8k race in 25:54.6, a record run for the Cowboy cross country program, surpassing Tyler Rohrman's previous time by four seconds.

Senior Eric Monroy came in for the Cowboys right outside the top-50 with a time of 26:52. Monroy was the sixth ASC runner to cross the finish line at DBU Saturday.

Chris Freeman ran for the Cowboys with a time of 28:18 and Sharif Ahmed came in at 29:19 for Hardin-Simmons. Brock Scoggins ran a 29:58 for the Cowboys at the meet.

Hardin-Simmons will take a week off from racing before the ASC Championship on Oct. 29 in Marshall, Texas.  
Head Coach Isaac Hamilton

Hamilton is in his first season as the head coach for the Hardin-Simmons track and field and cross country program. He was named the head coach on March 25. He has been a volunteer with the HSU program since October of 2017.Competed in the long jump and triple jump at McMurry. Won five All-American awards and was twice a national runner-up. Qualified for the 2019 Toyota USATF Indoor Track & Field Championships (Long Jump/Triple Jump)Native of Cisco.

Assistant Coach Sydney Tencate

In her first season as the assistant track and field and cross-country coach.

Was a record-setting performer for the Hardin-Simmons track and cross-country teams.

Won the ASC Cross Country title as a senior and set the school and ASC record.

Owns 11 ASC cross country and track school records. Won seven ASC titles (1 CC, 6 track) while a student at HSU.

Came to HSU from Moran, Texas

Spent the last year as a recruiter for Hardin-Simmons.

Has a degree in criminal justice from HSU.

