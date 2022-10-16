Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBU

HSU HSU

Oct 15, 2022

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's cross country had two members run at the Dallas Baptist Old Glory Gallop, leading the pack of ASC runners on the day.

Kylah Holland cut 30 seconds off her 5k time from last week, setting a Cowgirl program record in the 5k with a finish of 18:07.9. Holland finished sixth in the mostly Division II field at DBU.

Cowgirl senior Brittany Acosta also improved 20 seconds from her race at Midwestern State last week, finishing as the second ASC runner behind Holland, breaking inside the top-50 with a time of 19:29.

The Cowgirls will rest from competition for a week before the ASC Championship race on Oct. 29 in Marshall, Texas.

Head Coach Isaac Hamilton

HSU HSU

Hamilton is in his first season as the head coach for the Hardin-Simmons track and field and cross country program.

He was named the head coach on March 25.

He has been a volunteer with the HSU program since October of 2017.

Competed in the long jump and triple jump at McMurry.

Won five All-American awards and was twice a national runner-up.

Qualified for the 2019 Toyota USATF Indoor Track & Field Championships (Long Jump/Triple Jump)

Native of Cisco.

Assistant Coach Sydney Tencate

HSU HSU

In her first season as the assistant track and field and cross-country coach.

Was a record-setting performer for the Hardin-Simmons track and cross-country teams.

Won the ASC Cross Country title as a senior and set the school and ASC record.

Owns 11 ASC cross country and track school records.

Won seven ASC titles (1 CC, 6 track) while a student at HSU.

Came to HSU from Moran, Texas

Spent the last year as a recruiter for Hardin-Simmons.

Has a degree in criminal justice from HSU.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!