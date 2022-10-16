Cowboys Bounce Back for 3-1 Win at Sul Ross

HSU HSU

October 15, 2022

ALPINE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s soccer team got the 3-1 win at Sul Ross State Saturday in American Southwest Conference play to move to 4-1 in the conference.

Super senior Austin Wills started his 80th game for Cowboy soccer Saturday and celebrated with a goal to make it 1-0 Cowboys in the 22nd minute.

Hardin-Simmons added to the lead fast with the fastest man on the field Jakob Fiol taking it in for goal within a minute of the previous score, taking the reins 2-0 for HSU.

The Cowboys came out of halftime leading 2-0, but the Lobos got one back in the 56th to make it close at 2-1.

That didn’t last long for the home team, as Fiol again extended the lead in the 59th minute to get the insurance on a Cowboy 3-1 win in Alpine.

Fiol currently leads the Cowboys with seven goals on the season and is now third in the ASC behind two players with eight goals.

The Cowboys led the Lobos with 16 shots to six in the contest. Hardin-Simmons put nine shots on the frame of the goal to three for Sul Ross. HSU also led in corner kicks with a whopping 14 to two.

Carson Null started for HSU in goal with two saves in the win. The Lobo keeper was Julian Sandoval who had a respectable six saves in the game.

The Cowboy soccer team goes to 5-5-3 on the season and 4-1 in ASC play with a trip down to Round Rock to take on Concordia Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

--- www.hsuathletics.com ---