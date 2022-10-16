Cowboys Shut Down Tigers On Homecoming

HSU Triniti McBride

October 15, 2022

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team used a strong defensive effort and an efficient offense to claim a 27-7 win over East Texas Baptist on homecoming Saturday afternoon at Shelton Stadium.

The Cowboy defense limited the Tigers to five first downs and only 94 yards of offense and just 1.7 yards per play. The Cowboys had 392 yards in the contest.

HSU jumped on the board first in the first quarter when Colton Marshall scored on a 10-yard run. It capped a 12-play, 81-yard drive.

Grayson Bearden made it 10-0 with a 29-yard field goal with 10:43 to play in the second quarter. The Tigers scored their lone points of the game with 6:30 in the first half when Cornelius Banks hit Kaleb O’Bryant on a 10-yard touchdown pass. It was set up after the Cowboys fumbled deep in ETBU territory.

HSU added to the lead early in the third quarter when Gaylon Glynn kept and ran 57 yards right up the middle for a touchdown.

Bearden added another field goal, this time from 22-yards out to give the Cowboys a 20-7 lead with 12:47 to play.

On the ensuing possession, Brock Bujnoch had his second interception of the game for the Cowboys and returned it to the 3-yard line. Marshall took it in for a touchdown on the next play to push the score to 27-7.

Marshall finished with 87 yards rushing and Glynn added 80 yards on the ground. Glynn completed 13-of-23 passes for 98 yards.

Matt Mitchell had eight tackles for HSU, including a sack. Bujnoch had two interceptions and broke up three passes. Joey Verret had 15 tackles for ETBU and had 3.5 tackles for loss and forced a pair of fumbles.

The Cowboys are now 5-1 on the year and 3-1 in American Southwest Conference play. East Texas Baptist fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league play. HSU will travel to Southwestern next week for a 1 p.m. game.

--Chad Grubbs, Director of Athletic Comm. HSU