HSU Cowgirl Basketball HSU

By Silas Lott

September 17, 2022

Cowgirls Sweep University of Dallas

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ volleyball team swept the University of Dallas Crusaders 3-0 on Saturday in the Mabee Athletic Complex.

The Cowgirls held off Dallas in the first set 25-23 and finished strong with sets of 25-18 and 25-17 to complete the sweep Saturday.

Gabby Jones led the team with 14 kills and Hannah Langerman added nine kills for Hardin-Simmons.

Ali Meyer led in assists with 18 and Hannah Huckabee had 14 assists. Lauren Sullivan had 16 digs to lead the Cowgirl defense. Ari Villanueva had 11 digs and Huckabee finished with ten for HSU.

The Cowgirls improve to 8-2 on the year and will host an ASC match with the Mary Hardin-Baylor Cru at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Mabee Complex.

Breann Shelton HSU

BREANN SHELTON

TITLE: Head Volleyball Coach

Head Volleyball Coach PHONE: (325) 670-1154

EMAIL: breann.shelton@hsutx.edu

Shelton is in her third season as the head coach for the Cowgirls.

Has posted a record of 14-23 in her first two seasons.

Coached four players to all-ASC honors in the fall of 2021 season.

Freshman Cali Carter was named the ASC Libero of the year.

Coached a pair of all-conference players in the spring of 2021 season.

Has had 16 academic all-ASC selections in her first two seasons.

Kendall Crisp HSU

KENDALL CRISP

TITLE: Assistant Coach

Assistant Coach PHONE: (325) 670-1731

EMAIL: kendall.crisp@hsutx.edu

In her second full season as an assistant in the Cowgirl program.

Also spent time as a volunteer coach with the Texas Tech volleyball program.

