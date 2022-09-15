Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!

Pops at the Pond HSU

Hardin-Simmons Theatre Department will hold its annual Pops at the Pond Musical Theatre Showcase on Friday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 pm.

The showcase will include a variety of performances from students majoring in Musical Theatre as well as Vocal Performance. This event has celebrated talented HSU students and the HSU Fine Arts Program since 2014.

It will be a fun-filled evening with wonderful music, so bring a lawn chair and meet us at the HSU Duck Pond!

Come watch us perform!

About the HSU Theatre Program

Earn your bachelor’s in Theatre degree and explore your passion for the stage in a well-rounded program boasting a 100% employment rate. As a Theatre major at Hardin-Simmons University, you’ll prepare for multiple roles and careers in theatre — from acting to directing to design. Whatever your personal and professional aspirations are, reach them with HSU’s Theatre program.

As one of the leading Theatre degree programs inspired by Christian faith, Hardin-Simmons University provides unique opportunities to combine your love of theatre with your faith and values. Our Theatre degree graduates are always in high demand both on and off the stage. We focus on skills like accurate communication, building a strong work ethic, and adaptability — traits that are desired in every industry, not just theatre.

A Theatre Degree That’s Uniquely You

Theatre is an incredibly diverse career field. That’s why we’ve designed a Theatre program with multiple educational tracks to prepare you for the career of your dreams. Choose between the following tracks:

Acting

Musical theatre

Stage management

Theatre design

We also offer a Theatre minor to complement your major with skills in performing, managing, and design. If you’re interested in teaching theatre to students from elementary to high school, you should explore our Theatre Education degree.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!