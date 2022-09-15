Abilene, TX

HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23

Hardin-Simmons University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KM1fG_0hvyBzol00
Big Country Hymn SingHSU

Wikipedia defines a hymn as "a type of song, usually religious and partially synonymous with devotional song, specifically written for the purpose of adoration or prayer, and typically addressed to a deity or deities, or to a prominent figure or personification. The word hymn derives from Greek ὕμνος (hymnos), which means 'a song of praise'."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdqKT_0hvyBzol00
Big Country Hymn SingHSU

If you miss singing the old hymns like To God Be the Glory, Blessed Assurance, and Praise Him, Praise Him, I hope you'll take time to join us, on September 23rd at 2:00 p.m. for the Big Country Hymn Sing at the beautiful Logsdon Chapel at HSU!

This event is open to the public, so be sure to invite your friends and neighbors.

If you have any questions about the event, you may contact Cassie Mattern at cassie.mattern@hsutx.edu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHVu3_0hvyBzol00
Big Country Hymn SingHSU

About Hardin-Simmons University

Hardin-Simmons University, a church-related institution affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas: 

  • HSU fosters the intellectual development of students by providing an academically challenging education in selected arts and sciences, professional and pre-professional programs based upon a liberal arts foundation.
  • Academic excellence continues as a priority at Hardin-Simmons University as it has for more than a century. The core curriculum involves students in a broad range of inquiry relating general studies with requirements of the chosen major. Small classes taught by experienced scholars give the opportunity for interactive learning. The institution’s commitment to excellence is best illustrated through the lives of graduates who traditionally have excelled in a wide variety of fields.
  • Affirms the relevance and importance of the Christian faith for life in the contemporary world by maintaining a clear identification with and loyalty to the Christian faith and functioning within the context of historic Baptist values and principles.
  • Founded in 1891 by a determined group of ministers, ranchers and merchants, Hardin-Simmons University established dual goals of developing the mind and nurturing the spiritual life of its students. That commitment to encourage growth in faith and knowledge has remained central. Believing academic excellence and Christian faith to be complementary, the University emphasizes the need for interaction between faith and reason.
  • HSU encourages individuals to lead lives of service through active involvement in intellectual, cultural and religious life, both on the campus and in the larger communities of Abilene and the world.
  • Although Western in tradition, the University takes pride in the cosmopolitan nature of its students, faculty and staff, and encourages the development of an international perspective. Through its leadership in providing intellectual, spiritual, cultural and social opportunities, the University serves as a catalyst for the advancement and enrichment of its students and the community.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Big Country# Hardin Simmons University# HSU# Hymn Sing# Family Weekend

Comments / 0

Published by

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Abilene, TX
54 followers

More from Hardin-Simmons University

San Antonio, TX

Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 Sunday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team took down the Cal Lutheran Regals 1-0 on Sunday afternoon playing at Trinity. Lizette Ramirez pulled the Cowgirls ahead in the 68th minute with what would be the game-winner. The Cowgirl defense and keeper Haley Foley held the shutout to get the win 1-0 for Hardin-Simmons.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic Saturday

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team wrapped up with day two of the Cowboy Classic on Friday, hosting Division II teams Dallas Baptist, Western New Mexico, and NAIA Texas Wesleyan at the Streich Tennis Center.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowgirls Sweep University of Dallas

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ volleyball team swept the University of Dallas Crusaders 3-0 on Saturday in the Mabee Athletic Complex. The Cowgirls held off Dallas in the first set 25-23 and finished strong with sets of 25-18 and 25-17 to complete the sweep Saturday.

Read full story
Platteville, WI

Cowboys Dominate No. 24 UW-Platteville on the Road

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.–Hardin-Simmons’ sixth-ranked football team went on the road and shut out No. 24 UW-Platteville, 41-0, on Saturday afternoon in Platteville, Wis. The defense dominated from the outset and pitched the shutout and forced three turnovers in the contest. HSU outgained the Pioneers 387-224. HSU had 260 yards on the ground.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!

Pops at the PondHSUHardin-Simmons Theatre Department will hold its annual Pops at the Pond Musical Theatre Showcase on Friday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 pm. The showcase will include a variety of performances from students majoring in Musical Theatre as well as Vocal Performance. This event has celebrated talented HSU students and the HSU Fine Arts Program since 2014.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

You're Invited to HSU Family Weekend Sept. 23-24

Hardin-Simmons University will be hosting Family Weekend on Friday & Saturday, September 23-24. Each Fall we invite you to experience our campus with your student. Family weekend is a great opportunity to learn about your student's home away from home.

Read full story

HSU Fall 2022 Convocation!

On Tuesday, August 30, Hardin-Simmons University held its annual Convocation to recognize the new academic year. This year’s keynote speaker wasDr. George Newman, Professor Emeritus of Biology from HSU.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion Phase

In 2019, when developing the university’s strategic plan, Hardin-Simmons University asked alumni, faculty, staff, and community members to identify areas across campus that needed attention and financial support. Over the past two years, Hardin-Simmons has been soliciting and collecting large dollar amounts, confirming interest and belief in its chosen projects.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!

Ash Wright, Vice President for Engagement and Advancement. After a lengthy search process, Hardin-Simmons University is pleased to announce Mr. Ash Wright has been appointed as the Vice President for Engagement and Advancement.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To Repeat

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team is picked to defend its American Southwest Conference title in a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

Read full story

Rest in Peace, Cotton

Today we found out we lost one of our beloved Hardin-Simmons Six White Horses, Cotton. Cotton was one of our veteran horses in the Six White Horses program. He was named after the original Cotton, which was featured in Doc’s Six White Horses Children's book series.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Art Education Degree

Are you passionate about creating art? Earn your degree in art education at Hardin-Simmons University and learn to share that passion with students and inspire them to become life-long artists.

Read full story

Hardin-Simmons University Theater

Earn your bachelor’s in Theatre degree and explore your passion for the stage in a well-rounded program boasting a 100% employment rate. As a Theatre major at Hardin-Simmons University, you’ll prepare for multiple roles and careers in theatre — from acting to directing to design. Whatever your personal and professional aspirations are, reach them with HSU’s Theatre program.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!

“The World Famous” Cowboy Band, an ensemble rich in history and tradition, has been an important part of HSU, Abilene, and West-Texas since its inception in April 1923. Membership in the Cowboy Band is open to all HSU students, both men and women, with prior high school band experience. The band regularly performs for football and basketball games, rodeos, presidential and gubernatorial inaugurations, parades, and many other campus and civic events. Presenting some 35 performances annually, it is one of the most widely heard and seen musical ensembles in all of West Texas!

Read full story

Hardin-Simmons Athletic Facilities

Lou Morton Ellis Field is the home of the Cowgirl softball program. The field was dedicated in February of 2004 for the Cowgirls Inaugural game. It features covered dugouts for both teams with bathroom facilities. There is a hitting area down the first baseline and bullpens on both sides. There is covered seating for the field, but fans also sit in lawn chairs along the fence for the optimal view. Lights were added in 2020.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

HSU 2022 Stampede!

Stampede is a week-long orientation for new incoming students at HSU. At Stampede you’ll make lifelong memories, partake in timeless traditions, and transition smoothly into college life. From Paint Wars to Beanie Capping, it’s a week strategically planned to provide students with informative and fun-filled experiences.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!

It is a pleasure to serve applicants for employment as well as the employees of Hardin-Simmons University. Our office exists to provide a service and assistance concerning personnel, employment, and benefits for applicants and the University faculty and staff.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Ranger Rider Spring-Summer 2022: Continuing the Legacy

Dr. George Newman starts his days early, before the sun rises, to tend to the cows and land under his care. In fact, when he taught at Hardin-Simmons from 1967-1992, he preferred to schedule 8:00 am classes to account for his 4:00 am wakeup call. He also cheekily claims to have loved that timeslot to teach his students the importance of arriving on time (a locked classroom door at 8:01 was not uncommon for Dr. Newman).

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Gearing up for the New Year: HSU Campus Safety

A safe, secure, and welcoming home away from home is a top priority at Hardin-Simmons University. HSU’s on-campus police are dedicated to ensuring safe living and learning environments for all students, staff, faculty, and visitors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy