You're Invited to HSU Family Weekend Sept. 23-24

Family Weekend at HSU! HSU

Hardin-Simmons University will be hosting Family Weekend on Friday & Saturday, September 23-24.

Each Fall we invite you to experience our campus with your student. Family weekend is a great opportunity to learn about your student's home away from home.

Both days are full of activities on campus that will immerse you in the HSU Experience.

So, whether you're a mom or dad, grandfather, grandmother, aunt or uncle, or brother or sister, you're invited to enjoy all that we have to offer.

We hope to see you at HSU Family Weekend!

Friday, September 23

Honors Preview at 8:45 am in Dyess Welcome Center (Reserve your space by clicking this link!)

HSU Hymn Sing at 2 pm in Logsdon Chapel (Free)

Yell Practice at 6 pm in front of Moody Student Center (Free)

Saturday, September 24

Cowboy Preview at 1:15 pm in Dyess Welcome Center (Reserve your space by clicking this link!)

Tailgate at 4 pm at Don Bridges Courtyard at entrance of the Richardson Library (Free)

Football HSU vs UMHB at 6 pm at A.B. Shelton Stadium (Buy your ticket here!)

Everyone is invited to bring your whole family and help us beat UMHB!

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!