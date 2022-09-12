HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion Phase

speakLIFE HSU

Introducing HSU’s capital campaign, speakLIFE!

In 2019, when developing the university’s strategic plan, Hardin-Simmons University asked alumni, faculty, staff, and community members to identify areas across campus that needed attention and financial support. Over the past two years, Hardin-Simmons has been soliciting and collecting large dollar amounts, confirming interest and belief in its chosen projects.

Beginning this fall 2022, Hardin-Simmons will move into the promotion phase when we will invite alumni, friends, employees, churches, and the community to give and complete the campaign.

speakLIFE will focus on fundraising for specific campus improvements and investments . These projects include renovations to Newman-Richardson Science Center and Behrens Residence Hall, construction of the new Equine Therapy Center, and investments in scholarships, the Christlieb program, and faculty enrichment programs.

While sharing plans and advocating for these projects, HSU will also highlight alumni and student stories that epitomize what it is to speak life. To speak life is to encourage, promote, nurture, support, and bless.

HSU’s reach is across generations. Each of us can identify a moment that HSU has impacted our lives. These moments then branch off, breathing life to endless growth and possibilities. This capital campaign has been called speakLIFE because Hardin-Simmons speaks life into those who encounter HSU faculty, staff, alumni, and students, and because this campaign will speakLIFE into the campus, allowing the cycle to continue.

