Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!

Hardin-Simmons University

Ash Wright, Vice President for Engagement and Advancement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSih5_0hrxrTCC00
Ash WrightAsh Wright

After a lengthy search process, Hardin-Simmons University is pleased to announce Mr. Ash Wright has been appointed as the Vice President for Engagement and Advancement.

As a 2005 graduate from Hardin-Simmons University with multiple generations of family members who have attended and graduated from HSU, Ash brings his personal and family legacy to benefit HSU.

Ash had been serving as the owner and Chief Operator of RAW Strategies, LLC. where his work has involved fundraising and marketing for both Republican and Democrat candidates and causes. In addition, Ash’s experience includes management of legislative and political efforts, volunteer-based advocacy, and community relations.

Ash has worked with elected officials and community leaders across the nation to advance political and government relations. In traveling to all 254 counties in Texas, Ash has formed personal and business relationships with leaders throughout the State of Texas. He served as a Senior Advisor to Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush for eight years.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Ash over the years, and I believe he’ll make a great addition to the HSU leadership team as we seek to grow and strengthen relationships throughout Texas and beyond,” said President Eric Bruntmyer.

Ash will take over responsibility for the speakLIFE Capital Campaign with a goal of raising $45 million for the work at HSU.

If you’d like to congratulate Ash, you can send him an email at Ash.Wright@hsutx.edu.

Vicki House, Associate Vice President for Advancement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w23ig_0hrxrTCC00
Vicki HouseHSU

After 17 years of service, 15 of those spent in recruiting and admission, Mrs. Vicki House, a 2001 and 2010 HSU Alumna, as well as an ABD Doctoral Candidate, is shifting her focus to the Advancement Team where she will be leveraging her relationships with HSU Alumni and using her leadership experience.

“During her long tenure at HSU, Vicki has been faithful to pick up the difficult work with a ‘can-do’ spirit and carry the work forward in the right direction. I am so very thankful for her many years of service in the area of admissions and enrollment, but now we need her skills on our Advancement Team so that we can successfully carry out our speakLIFE Campaign goals,” said President Bruntmyer.

“Vicki will be a strong addition to an already strong Advancement Team. Her ability to forge connections with students, build relationships, and maintain goals will serve her well as she partners with our staff, faculty, alumni, friends, and donors who love the University,” said President Bruntmyer.

If you’d like to congratulate Vicki, you can send her an email at Vhouse@hsutx.edu.

Travis Seekins, Vice President for Enrollment Management

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbA8H_0hrxrTCC00
Travis SeekinsHSU

Mr. Travis Seekins, a 1996 and 2003 HSU alumnus, will transition from his role as Associate Vice President for Strategic Operations to Vice President of Enrollment Management. Seekins has worked for HSU for 26 years.

Shortly after graduation, Travis was offered a position at HSU as Loan Coordinator and Assistant Director of Financial Aid. He worked in this role for four years before he was transferred to the Business Office to work as Director of Administrative Technologies. After a year, he accepted a promotion to become the Associate Vice President for Technology Services and earlier this year was made the Associate Vice President for Strategic Operations.

“I am excited to work with Travis on our leadership team. I believe he will provide insights from his experiences in the Business Office and Financial Aid and use his talents in data analysis and technology to enhance HSU Enrollment Management,” said President Bruntmyer. “Being a runner, Travis brings his competitive spirit to everything he does, and I look forward to seeing his grit and determination come through in service to the hard-working Enrollment Team.”

If you’d like to congratulate Travis, you can send him an email at seekins@hsutx.edu

