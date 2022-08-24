HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To Repeat

HSU Athletics

Posted: Aug 23, 2022

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team is picked to defend its American Southwest Conference title in a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

The Cowgirls received 17 of the 20 first-place votes in the poll and outdistanced second-place Mary Hardin-Baylor 196-177. Concordia was picked third, followed by McMurry, UT-Dallas, East Texas Baptist, Howard Payne, Ozarks, Sul Ross State, and LeTourneau.

HSU will be gunning for its 20th straight ASC title and 25th in the school's history. It will be the first season under new coach Lance Key.

Junior defender Mercy Mummert was the preseason defensive player of the year. She spearheads a defense that allowed only nine goals last season and recorded 13 shutouts.

Mummert was joined on the preseason player-to-watch list by teammates Haley Foley and Gabby Aviles.

The Cowgirls will open the season on Sept. 1 at home against St. Scholastica at 8 p.m. at the HSU Soccer Complex.

