Hardin-Simmons University Theater

Theatre Program

Earn your bachelor’s in Theatre degree and explore your passion for the stage in a well-rounded program boasting a 100% employment rate. As a Theatre major at Hardin-Simmons University, you’ll prepare for multiple roles and careers in theatre — from acting to directing to design. Whatever your personal and professional aspirations are, reach them with HSU’s Theatre program.

As one of the leading Theatre degree programs inspired by Christian faith, Hardin-Simmons University provides unique opportunities to combine your love of theatre with your faith and values. Our Theatre degree graduates are always in high demand both on and off the stage. We focus on skills like accurate communication, building a strong work ethic, and adaptability — traits that are desired in every industry, not just theatre.

A Well-Rounded Theatre Degree

Regardless of which track you choose for your theatre degree, you’ll receive experience in every facet of production — from acting to producing to technical design. Our theatre department produces six to eight shows a year, giving you many opportunities to practice new roles and see which ones are right for you.

Caring and Experienced Faculty

With smaller class sizes, our theatre program lets you receive the attention and support of our highly skilled faculty mentors. Faculty members specialize in design, dance/choreography, technical theatre, direction, and acting. From your first day to well beyond graduation, you’ll benefit from their expertise and assistance finding the most rewarding jobs for theatre majors like you.

Exceptional Career Preparation

We take great pride in our theatre degree program graduates and their many successes. On top of our 100% employment rate, many of our students find satisfying jobs for theatre majors within six months of graduation. Thanks to our diverse curriculum and focus on practical experience, our alumni are in high demand in graduate programs and professional organizations around the country.

Dr. Victoria Spangler

Associate Professor of Theatre

Cynthia Ann Parker College of Liberal ArtsTheatre

Dr. Victoria Spangler is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Hardin Simmons University, where she has been adjunct professor off and on for the past twenty years. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Spangler was the Executive Director of Young Audiences of Abilene, an art in education organization responsible for placing professional performing artists into the public schools.

Contact Dr. Spangler at this email address: vspangler@hsutx.edu