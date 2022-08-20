Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!

Hardin-Simmons University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoyAw_0hOEUmGS00
Hardin-Simmons University

Human Resources

It is a pleasure to serve applicants for employment as well as the employees of Hardin-Simmons University. Our office exists to provide a service and assistance concerning personnel, employment, and benefits for applicants and the University faculty and staff.

Click here to find your job opportunity at Hardin-Simmons University!

Contact Us

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have a question or need assistance with anything related to the functions of the Human Resources Office. If you would like to see something added to our website, please contact us or visit us on the third floor of Sandefer Memorial.

HR Department Main Phone 325-670-1259
Tera Gibson, Director of Human Resources/Co-Title IX Coordinator Tera.Gibson@hsutx.edu

Employment at Hardin-Simmons University

We are pleased that you are considering employment opportunities at Hardin-Simmons University. The University is always seeking qualified faculty and staff to replace those who might be leaving or to fill a new position on campus. The supportive, family-oriented atmosphere at HSU has influenced the lives of our students for generations. Our goal in the employee selection process is to continue hiring Christians who will maintain this interest in our students and uphold our Statement of Purpose (below). If you are interested in employment at Hardin-Simmons, please visit the faculty or staff links to the left.

Hardin-Simmons University, a church-related institution affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas: 

  • HSU fosters the intellectual development of students by providing an academically challenging education in selected arts and sciences, professional and pre-professional programs based upon a liberal arts foundation.
  • Academic excellence continues as a priority at Hardin-Simmons University as it has for more than a century. The core curriculum involves students in a broad range of inquiry relating general studies with requirements of the chosen major. Small classes taught by experienced scholars give the opportunity for interactive learning. The institution’s commitment to excellence is best illustrated through the lives of graduates who traditionally have excelled in a wide variety of fields.
  • Affirms the relevance and importance of the Christian faith for life in the contemporary world by maintaining a clear identification with and loyalty to the Christian faith and functioning within the context of historic Baptist values and principles.
  • Founded in 1891 by a determined group of ministers, ranchers and merchants, Hardin-Simmons University established dual goals of developing the mind and nurturing the spiritual life of its students. That commitment to encourage growth in faith and knowledge has remained central. Believing academic excellence and Christian faith to be complementary, the University emphasizes the need for interaction between faith and reason.
  • HSU encourages individuals to lead lives of service through active involvement in intellectual, cultural and religious life, both on the campus and in the larger communities of Abilene and the world.
  • Although Western in tradition, the University takes pride in the cosmopolitan nature of its students, faculty and staff, and encourages the development of an international perspective. Through its leadership in providing intellectual, spiritual, cultural and social opportunities, the University serves as a catalyst for the advancement and enrichment of its students and the community.

