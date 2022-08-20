Ranger Rider Spring-Summer 2022: Continuing the Legacy

Dr. George Newman Hardin-Simmons University

Dr. George Newman starts his days early, before the sun rises, to tend to the cows and land under his care. In fact, when he taught at Hardin-Simmons from 1967-1992, he preferred to schedule 8:00 am classes to account for his 4:00 am wakeup call. He also cheekily claims to have loved that timeslot to teach his students the importance of arriving on time (a locked classroom door at 8:01 was not uncommon for Dr. Newman).

His presence is larger than life on campus, within the community, and across the state. The lists of accolades, engagements, and accomplishments are long and deserved. He is known on campus as the founder of Western Heritage Day, Professor Emeritus of Biology, and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Across the Big Country and state, he is known as an accomplished rancher, Judge for Taylor County, and is sought for his knowledge of the Guadalupe Mountains. These various titles are minor compared to the impact Dr. Newman’s time and generosity have granted anyone who has crossed his path. Perhaps the most important title is the one he receives at home. Called affectionately Moopa by his grandchildren, the name speaks to the love he and his grandchildren share for the cows they raise. (Ask Dr. Newman to tell you about his cow-turned-pseudo-dog named Hope!) Click here to open up your Range Rider Magazine and read more about Dr. Newman!

