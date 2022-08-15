Abilene, TX

July 2022 Lookback at Hardin-Simmons University!

Hardin-Simmons University

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The HSU Community

Our students have big dreams, and HSU exists to instill the knowledge and nurture the confidence to identify and fulfill those dreams. We do that by embracing every student as a member of our Community. You will matter at HSU, and you will matter to us when you go into the world.

Our students will tell you that they came here to be part of that Community. Our alumni will tell you, from all around the world, that they are still part of the HSU Community.

Prospective students who visit HSU tell us all the time, “I just knew HSU was where I was supposed to be.” Our campus is welcoming and not intimidating. Everything is easy to find and all classes are within quick walks of residential buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K63c3_0hHH56br00
Beanie Capping at HSU!(Credit HSU)

HSU Traditions

Big Texas universities are famous for their traditions, but big schools aren’t famous for their family atmospheres. At Hardin-Simmons, though, you can find traditions like Beanie Capping, Ring Dunk, the Six White Horses, and Cowboy Band – all while keeping your chance to be a big fish in a small pond.

Academic Excellence

We also have a ratio of 1 professor for every 12 students. That ensures that you will get personal attention from your professors, and every class will be taught by a professor. There aren’t any crowds for you to get lost in at HSU. In fact, you’ll probably get invited to dinner at a professor’s house every so often. You will be pushed to do your best, but you’ll always have assistance to achieve it.

Can you feel the difference, yet?

Communities love, protect, support, and challenge each other. We challenge you to come to Hardin-Simmons, become part of our community, have fun, learn a lot, find your dreams, break barriers, blaze new trails – and change the world for Christ.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hardin Simmons University# HSU# Tradtions# Lookback# July

Comments / 0

Published by

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Abilene, TX
22 followers

More from Hardin-Simmons University

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Welcomes Students Back to Campus!

A diploma – most high school students think it’s the ultimate goal of attending college. And, they’re not wrong – if you start college but don’t finish with a degree, you’ll be disappointed. However, a diploma is only a representation of something far more important. A college degree tells the world that you achieved knowledge … that you learned what you needed to learn.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team Camp

Coach Brackett announced that HSU will be hosting their 2nd Annual High School Team Camp on September 3rd‼️. There is a game guarantee for participating teams and all games will be held on campus.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall Renderings

Click here to watch the video of the HSU Moody Dining Hall Renderings!HSU. Our Moody Student Center building is a one-stop shop for the things our students might need on a daily basis. Moody houses our cafeteria, bookstore, post office, the POD (Provisions on Demand – a snack shop), and Residence Life staff members occupy the second floor.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announce 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Each year, Hardin-Simmons honors our alumni and former students. Awards are given for outstanding achievements in either their careers, their community, or their dedication to HSU.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Each year, Hardin-Simmons honors our alumni and former students. Awards are given for outstanding achievements in either their careers, their community, or their dedication to HSU.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Melvin Blackaby graduated from Hardin-Simmons University with his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1988. He went on to complete his MDiv in 1991 and PhD in 1997, both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 John J. Keeter, Jr. Alumni Service Award Winner

Frances Renfroe graduated from HSU in 1960 with her BA in Mathematics. After graduation, Ms. Renfroe taught in the public school system for 32 years, in both Rochelle, TX and San Angelo, TX.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology Services

Mr. Cameron Moore ’00 will be switching roles from Manager of Systems and Networks to Associate Vice President for Technology Services this summer. In 2004, he joined the Technology Services staff at Hardin-Simmons University and has been a core member ever since.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic Operations

Abilene, Texas-This summer, Mr. Travis Seekins ’96 will transition from his role of Associate Vice President (VP) for Technology Services to Associate VP for Strategic Operations. Mr. Seekins has worked for HSU since 1996.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason Poll

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' football team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason D3football.com poll. HSU returns nine starters on defense and eight on offense from a team that went 9-1 a year ago. Gaylon Glynn is expected to take over as the Cowboys' new signal caller.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team was announced as one recipient of the College Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year by United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy