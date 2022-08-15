July 2022 Lookback at Hardin-Simmons University!

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The HSU Community

Our students have big dreams, and HSU exists to instill the knowledge and nurture the confidence to identify and fulfill those dreams. We do that by embracing every student as a member of our Community. You will matter at HSU, and you will matter to us when you go into the world.

Our students will tell you that they came here to be part of that Community. Our alumni will tell you, from all around the world, that they are still part of the HSU Community.

Prospective students who visit HSU tell us all the time, “I just knew HSU was where I was supposed to be.” Our campus is welcoming and not intimidating. Everything is easy to find and all classes are within quick walks of residential buildings.

Beanie Capping at HSU! (Credit HSU)

HSU Traditions

Big Texas universities are famous for their traditions, but big schools aren’t famous for their family atmospheres. At Hardin-Simmons, though, you can find traditions like Beanie Capping, Ring Dunk, the Six White Horses, and Cowboy Band – all while keeping your chance to be a big fish in a small pond.

Academic Excellence

We also have a ratio of 1 professor for every 12 students. That ensures that you will get personal attention from your professors, and every class will be taught by a professor. There aren’t any crowds for you to get lost in at HSU. In fact, you’ll probably get invited to dinner at a professor’s house every so often. You will be pushed to do your best, but you’ll always have assistance to achieve it.

Can you feel the difference, yet?

Communities love, protect, support, and challenge each other. We challenge you to come to Hardin-Simmons, become part of our community, have fun, learn a lot, find your dreams, break barriers, blaze new trails – and change the world for Christ.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!