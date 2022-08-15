Hardin-Simmons University Welcomes Students Back to Campus!

Academics at HSU

A diploma – most high school students think it’s the ultimate goal of attending college. And, they’re not wrong – if you start college but don’t finish with a degree, you’ll be disappointed. However, a diploma is only a representation of something far more important. A college degree tells the world that you achieved knowledge … that you learned what you needed to learn.

Your degree from Hardin-Simmons will represent to the world a rigorous, useful, and modern academic education, as well as the personal and spiritual development we provide our students. When you become part of the HSU community, we’re committed to loving you, embracing you, and, of course, educating you.

When you hang your diploma, you’ll know the Hardin-Simmons University seal represents a true higher education – years of studying, questioning, learning, and expanding your knowledge. And, you’ll know you are a part of the HSU community forever.

Admissions to Hardin-Simmons University

When you decide to attend Hardin-Simmons, that comes with commitments – from us! All of our faculty and staff members are committed to your personal, intellectual, and spiritual development. At HSU, you’ll embark on a challenging academic journey, with a nurturing community here to support you all the way.

The first step on your journey is applying to become a student, and we are here to help you at every step along the way!

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

