Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team Camp

HSU Athletics

Coach Brackett announced that HSU will be hosting their 2nd Annual High School Team Camp on September 3rd‼️

There is a game guarantee for participating teams and all games will be held on campus.

Interested teams can register by using the contact information above. Coach Brackett looks forward to hosting another great camp!

Coach Brackett

Brackett is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Hardin-Simmons men's basketball team.

Has posted a career record of 53-40.

In his first season at the helm, he took a team that returned just three players from the year before and they were a buzzer-beater in the season finale away from going to the conference tournament.

Led the Cowboys to the ASC Championship game in 2019.

The Cowboys have advanced to the ASC Tournament the last two seasons and lost in the first round in 2020 and lost on a buzzer-beater by Ozarks in the semifinals.

He also was a four-year player, three-year starter and two-year captain for Hardin-Simmons from 2004 to 2007.

Matt ranks among the school’s all-time leaders in assists, steals and games played.

He was named academic all-conference three times and won the ASC’s sportsmanship award for men’s basketball in 2007.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!