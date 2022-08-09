HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall Renderings

Sneak a peek into the future Moody Dining Hall!

Click here to watch the video of the HSU Moody Dining Hall Renderings! HSU

Our Moody Student Center building is a one-stop shop for the things our students might need on a daily basis. Moody houses our cafeteria, bookstore, post office, the POD (Provisions on Demand – a snack shop), and Residence Life staff members occupy the second floor.

The update to the dining hall at HSU will serve to provide a better dining experience for our students and guests. The addition of new equipment will widen the range of cuisine and offerings from our professional chef and cooks, and the additional seating will allow for more diners in a variety of seating options. The updates follow the craftsman and industrial styling cues to reflect the hardworking, skilled, and artistic community found in the big country and represent the varied alumni and students HSU is blessed to serve.

The construction is set to be complete in the Spring Semester of 2023 and a grand reopening has not been scheduled yet.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!