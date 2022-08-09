Abilene, TX

HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall Renderings

Hardin-Simmons University

Sneak a peek into the future Moody Dining Hall!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvjoM_0h6cIjdc00
Click here to watch the video of the HSU Moody Dining Hall Renderings!HSU

Our Moody Student Center building is a one-stop shop for the things our students might need on a daily basis. Moody houses our cafeteria, bookstore, post office, the POD (Provisions on Demand – a snack shop), and Residence Life staff members occupy the second floor.

The update to the dining hall at HSU will serve to provide a better dining experience for our students and guests. The addition of new equipment will widen the range of cuisine and offerings from our professional chef and cooks, and the additional seating will allow for more diners in a variety of seating options. The updates follow the craftsman and industrial styling cues to reflect the hardworking, skilled, and artistic community found in the big country and represent the varied alumni and students HSU is blessed to serve.

The construction is set to be complete in the Spring Semester of 2023 and a grand reopening has not been scheduled yet.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# HSU# Hardin Simmons University# Dining Hall# Moody Student Center

Comments / 0

Published by

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Abilene, TX
15 followers

More from Hardin-Simmons University

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Melvin Blackaby graduated from Hardin-Simmons University with his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1988. He went on to complete his MDiv in 1991 and PhD in 1997, both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Each year, Hardin-Simmons honors our alumni and former students. Awards are given for outstanding achievements in either their careers, their community, or their dedication to HSU.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology Services

Mr. Cameron Moore ’00 will be switching roles from Manager of Systems and Networks to Associate Vice President for Technology Services this summer. In 2004, he joined the Technology Services staff at Hardin-Simmons University and has been a core member ever since.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic Operations

Abilene, Texas-This summer, Mr. Travis Seekins ’96 will transition from his role of Associate Vice President (VP) for Technology Services to Associate VP for Strategic Operations. Mr. Seekins has worked for HSU since 1996.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason Poll

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' football team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason D3football.com poll. HSU returns nine starters on defense and eight on offense from a team that went 9-1 a year ago. Gaylon Glynn is expected to take over as the Cowboys' new signal caller.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team was announced as one recipient of the College Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year by United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy