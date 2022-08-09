Hardin-Simmons University Announce 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

HSU

Each year, Hardin-Simmons honors our alumni and former students. Awards are given for outstanding achievements in either their careers, their community, or their dedication to HSU.

Louis Revor has worked at Raytheon Intelligence and Space for over 25 years, currently serving as Director for Digital Technologies Engineering Solutions. A highlight of Revor’s career was serving as Associate Architect for the National System for Geospatial Intelligence Consolidated Library.

Revor graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in 1994 with his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science. He went on to complete a Master of Science in Mathematics from the University of North Texas in 1996.

Louis has remained connected to HSU through service on various boards including Cowboy Band Foundation, Board of Young Associates, Board of Development, and currently as a member of the Board of Trustees.

While at Raytheon, Louis has received numerous awards, including the 2022 Director Talent Pool, Engineer of the Quarter, and technical Honors in 2005 and 2009.

