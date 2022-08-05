Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Each year, Hardin-Simmons honors our alumni and former students. Awards are given for outstanding achievements in either their careers, their community, or their dedication to HSU.

Cara Naizer graduated with a Bachelor of Music in Education and Vocal Performance in 1992 and a Master of Music in conducting in 1994, both from Hardin-Simmons University.

In the spring of 2022, Cara retired from full-time teaching as the Director of Choral Activities and Fine Arts Department Chair at Cooper High School in Abilene. During her 28 years of teaching, she also served Madison Middle School and Clyde ISD choral departments.

Cara frequently serves as clinician and UIL adjudicator across the state and mentor to young choral musicians. She maintains memberships in several professional organizations, including the Texas Music Educators Association, the Texas Choral Directors Association, the Texas Music Adjudicators Association and Sigma Alpha Iota.

Naizer has been named a teacher of the year four times. Most recently, the Fine Arts Teacher of the Year in 2022 by the Abilene Education Foundation.

