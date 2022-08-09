Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Hardin-Simmons University

Melvin Blackaby graduated from Hardin-Simmons University with his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1988. He went on to complete his MDiv in 1991 and PhD in 1997, both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Dr. Blackaby has been pastoring churches in Texas, Canada, and Georgia since 1992. Currently, he is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church Jonesboro in Jonesboro, GA; a position he has held since 2008.

In addition to pastoring, Blackaby has co-authored several books including Experiencing God Together: God’s Plan to Touch Your World, Your Church Experiencing God Together, and What’s So Spiritual about Your Gifts. Even though Blackaby has had the opportunity to write books and speak internationally, his first love is the local church.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

The founders, the students, the alumni of Hardin-Simmons - all of them have a history of tearing down spiritual and physical walls. This is the legacy of our university that, along with its traditions and personality, make it very different ... in a good way.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

Abilene, TX
