Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Melvin Blackaby graduated from Hardin-Simmons University with his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1988. He went on to complete his MDiv in 1991 and PhD in 1997, both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Dr. Blackaby has been pastoring churches in Texas, Canada, and Georgia since 1992. Currently, he is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church Jonesboro in Jonesboro, GA; a position he has held since 2008.

In addition to pastoring, Blackaby has co-authored several books including Experiencing God Together: God’s Plan to Touch Your World, Your Church Experiencing God Together, and What’s So Spiritual about Your Gifts. Even though Blackaby has had the opportunity to write books and speak internationally, his first love is the local church.

