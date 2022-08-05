Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 John J. Keeter, Jr. Alumni Service Award Winner

Hardin-Simmons University

HSU

Frances Renfroe ’60

Frances Renfroe graduated from HSU in 1960 with her BA in Mathematics. After graduation, Ms. Renfroe taught in the public school system for 32 years, in both Rochelle, TX and San Angelo, TX.

In 1992, Frances returned to Hardin-Simmons as a math professor and served in that capacity until 2005, investing in the lives of many students along the way. She was named Faculty Member of the Year in 2005.

As a student at HSU, Frances was very involved in campus life, as a class officer, as a member of the Cowgirls (president her senior year), as the associate editor of the 1959 Bronco, as a member of Alpha Chi, and as a participant in intramural sports.

Frances has continued to invest in HSU after retirement. She has served as a student teacher supervisor, Academic Foundation board member, HSU Fellowship officer, Alumni Association Board of Directors, and Ex-Cowgirls officer. She gives back to HSU through her service on the Board of Development and as a member of the John G. Hardin Society. In 2022, Frances was recognized as the Retired Faculty Member of the Year.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

