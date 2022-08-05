Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 John J. Keeter, Jr. Alumni Service Award Winner

HSU

Frances Renfroe ’60

Frances Renfroe graduated from HSU in 1960 with her BA in Mathematics. After graduation, Ms. Renfroe taught in the public school system for 32 years, in both Rochelle, TX and San Angelo, TX.

In 1992, Frances returned to Hardin-Simmons as a math professor and served in that capacity until 2005, investing in the lives of many students along the way. She was named Faculty Member of the Year in 2005.

As a student at HSU, Frances was very involved in campus life, as a class officer, as a member of the Cowgirls (president her senior year), as the associate editor of the 1959 Bronco, as a member of Alpha Chi, and as a participant in intramural sports.

Frances has continued to invest in HSU after retirement. She has served as a student teacher supervisor, Academic Foundation board member, HSU Fellowship officer, Alumni Association Board of Directors, and Ex-Cowgirls officer. She gives back to HSU through her service on the Board of Development and as a member of the John G. Hardin Society. In 2022, Frances was recognized as the Retired Faculty Member of the Year.

