Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology Services

July 1, 2022 Charis Ochu

Mr. Cameron Moore ’00 will be switching roles from Manager of Systems and Networks to Associate Vice President for Technology Services this summer. In 2004, he joined the Technology Services staff at Hardin-Simmons University and has been a core member ever since.

Mr. Moore intends to use his position to improve the security posture on campus. He also aims to enable his team’s technology services to be more accessible across campus and the world at large. “We have a great team in Technology Services and I hope to continue pushing us forward,” he said in a recent interview. He seeks to do his best in any task assigned to him.

In 1996, Mr. Moore enrolled at HSU to obtain a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics. While studying at HSU, he worked for a year and a half as a programmer for WolfePak Software. Realizing how much he enjoyed system administration, he proceeded to work for Leapfrog Technologies as a system administrator before eventually joining the staff at HSU.

Cameron with fellow team members at the Brian Cargile Data Center unveiling.

Currently, Mr. Moore and his team are working on the new Brian Cargile Data Center located in Abilene Hall. “We’ve been dreaming about a new data center pretty much since the day I arrived and it’s finally coming to fruition,” he shared.

His advice to current HSU students is “wherever God takes you in life, commit yourself to a local church.”

Mr. Moore has spent a major part of his life serving at Hardin-Simmons and looks forward to continuing this in the years to come.

Congratulations on your promotion, Mr. Moore!