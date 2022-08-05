Abilene, TX

Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic Operations

Hardin-Simmons University

July 1, 2022 Charis Ochu

Abilene, Texas-This summer, Mr. Travis Seekins ’96 will transition from his role of Associate Vice President (VP) for Technology Services to Associate VP for Strategic Operations. Mr. Seekins has worked for HSU since 1996.

Travis Seekins

In this new role, Mr. Seekins will oversee the implementation of the university’s strategic plan while building clear and concise communications between faculty, staff, and students. His experience with technology systems and software is ideal, as this will lead ways to streamline workflows.

Mr. Seekins is known to bring his sense of humor and positivity along with him to any situation. To Mr. Seekins, the best part of his job is the community Hardin-Simmons provides. “I share life with the people here on this campus and I would not have it any other way,” he explained.

In the fall of 1992, Mr. Seekins enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology. His plan after college had always been to enroll in a medical school. “I met my wife and things changed,” he shared in a recent interview. Shortly after he graduated, he was offered a position at HSU as Loan Coordinator and Assistant Director of Financial Aid. He worked in this role for four years before he was transferred to the business office to work as Director of Administrative Technologies. After a year, he accepted a promotion as the Associate VP for Technology Services. During this time, he was also pursuing a master’s degree.

Mr. Seekins and his colleagues are currently working on a project to upgrade all classrooms with permanent quality video conferencing and lecture recording capabilities. At present, only the Johnson building has been upgraded, with plans to work on the other academic buildings before the summer ends.

Travis Seekins winning HSU’s annual Turkey 5K.

During his free time, Mr. Seekins loves to run. He is a marathon runner and has participated in countless races of various distances. He especially enjoys running together with his wife and kids, who also share in this passion.

Mr. Seekins’ advice to HSU students is to “live like you’re not the only one here.” He added, “respect others because whatever you do affects those around you.”

Hardin-Simmons University

