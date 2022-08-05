Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason Poll

Football HSU Athletics

Posted: Jul 26, 2022

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' football team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason D3football.com poll.

HSU returns nine starters on defense and eight on offense from a team that went 9-1 a year ago. Gaylon Glynn is expected to take over as the Cowboys' new signal caller.

The Cowboys have been ranked for 66 straight polls and inside the top 10 for 40 of those weeks.

Defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor leads the preseason poll. The Cowboys and Cru battled to a 34-28 game on Sept. 25 a year ago and it was the closest game UMHB had the entire season.

North Central was ranked second in the preseason poll, followed by Mount Union, UW-Whitewater, St. John's, HSU, Linfield, Wheaton (Ill.), Trinity and Johns Hopkins.

The Cowboys will open its fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 11 in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener at Wayland Baptist and then will travel to Platteville, Wis. on Sept. 17 to play UW-Platteville.

HSU then jumps right into conference play on Sept. 24 when it hosts Mary Hardin-Baylor for a 6 p.m. tilt. That is followed by a Oct. 1 game at McMurry.

The Cowboys are then home for two straight games against Sul Ross State and East Texas Baptist on Oct. 8 and 15. Both games will be at 1 p.m. and the ETBU game is homecoming.

On Oct. 22, the Cowboys will play at Southwestern followed by home games with Howard Payne and Austin College. HSU closes the regular season at Texas Lutheran on Nov. 12.

For the entire preseason poll, please go to https://d3football.com/top25/2022/preseason .

--- www.hsuathletics.com ---