Abilene, TX

Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason Poll

Hardin-Simmons University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlrHF_0h5Xxp5Z00
FootballHSU Athletics

Posted: Jul 26, 2022

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' football team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason D3football.com poll.

HSU returns nine starters on defense and eight on offense from a team that went 9-1 a year ago. Gaylon Glynn is expected to take over as the Cowboys' new signal caller.

The Cowboys have been ranked for 66 straight polls and inside the top 10 for 40 of those weeks.

Defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor leads the preseason poll. The Cowboys and Cru battled to a 34-28 game on Sept. 25 a year ago and it was the closest game UMHB had the entire season.

North Central was ranked second in the preseason poll, followed by Mount Union, UW-Whitewater, St. John's, HSU, Linfield, Wheaton (Ill.), Trinity and Johns Hopkins.

The Cowboys will open its fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 11 in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener at Wayland Baptist and then will travel to Platteville, Wis. on Sept. 17 to play UW-Platteville.

HSU then jumps right into conference play on Sept. 24 when it hosts Mary Hardin-Baylor for a 6 p.m. tilt. That is followed by a Oct. 1 game at McMurry.

The Cowboys are then home for two straight games against Sul Ross State and East Texas Baptist on Oct. 8 and 15. Both games will be at 1 p.m. and the ETBU game is homecoming.

On Oct. 22, the Cowboys will play at Southwestern followed by home games with Howard Payne and Austin College. HSU closes the regular season at Texas Lutheran on Nov. 12.

For the entire preseason poll, please go to https://d3football.com/top25/2022/preseason.

--- www.hsuathletics.com ---

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# HSU# Cowboy Football# Hardin Simmons University

Comments / 0

Published by

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Abilene, TX
15 followers

More from Hardin-Simmons University

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team Camp

Coach Brackett announced that HSU will be hosting their 2nd Annual High School Team Camp on September 3rd‼️. There is a game guarantee for participating teams and all games will be held on campus.

Read full story

HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall Renderings

Click here to watch the video of the HSU Moody Dining Hall Renderings!HSU. Our Moody Student Center building is a one-stop shop for the things our students might need on a daily basis. Moody houses our cafeteria, bookstore, post office, the POD (Provisions on Demand – a snack shop), and Residence Life staff members occupy the second floor.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Melvin Blackaby graduated from Hardin-Simmons University with his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1988. He went on to complete his MDiv in 1991 and PhD in 1997, both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winner

Each year, Hardin-Simmons honors our alumni and former students. Awards are given for outstanding achievements in either their careers, their community, or their dedication to HSU.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology Services

Mr. Cameron Moore ’00 will be switching roles from Manager of Systems and Networks to Associate Vice President for Technology Services this summer. In 2004, he joined the Technology Services staff at Hardin-Simmons University and has been a core member ever since.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic Operations

Abilene, Texas-This summer, Mr. Travis Seekins ’96 will transition from his role of Associate Vice President (VP) for Technology Services to Associate VP for Strategic Operations. Mr. Seekins has worked for HSU since 1996.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team was announced as one recipient of the College Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year by United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy