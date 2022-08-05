Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Posted: Jul 28, 2022

Abilene, Texas-Hardin-Simmons' women's soccer team was announced as one recipient of the College Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year by United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.

The Cowgirl team held a GPA of 3.39 for the school year with multiple awards earned for academic achievement by the student-athletes. Rachel Bean was named a United Soccer Coaches scholar all-American on the season. Mercy Mummert and Aurora Arevalo were both CoSIDA Academic all-district.

Twenty-one Cowgirls were named academic all-conference, and Mummert was named the ASC Distinguished Scholar Athlete for women's soccer on the season as well.

The Cowgirls won the ASC title for a 19th consecutive time last season and look forward to opening the next era with first-year head coach Lance Key and assistant Stephen Salas, with the first game on Sept. 1 against St. Scholastica at the HSU Soccer Complex on Grape Street at 8 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons' program-wide culture of excellence separates it from its peer institutions in the American Southwest Conference. HSU has won 86 American Southwest Conference team titles over the years. The next closest competitors are McMurryand Mary Hardin-Baylor who are both around 50 team titles.

Our teams compete at a high level. We have won American Southwest Conference titles in 14 of our 16 sports. On 66 different occasions, HSU has sent a team to the NCAA Division III Championship and we have individuals compete in the NCAA track and field, tennis and golf championships.

Our teams are active in the community around them and make a commitment to community service. The yearly Special Olympics practice track meet draws participants from around the area and the track meet is put on by the HSU student-athletes.