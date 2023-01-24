"The Significance of the First United States Stamp: The Benjamin Franklin"

Photo by photo by istockphoto

The first United States stamp, known as the "Benjamin Franklin" stamp, was issued on July 1, 1847. The stamp featured a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and had a denomination of five cents.

The idea for a national postal system and postage stamps in the United States can be traced back to the colonial period. However, it was not until the 1840s that the U.S. government began to seriously consider the idea. In 1845, the U.S. Congress passed the Postal Act, which established a national postal system and authorized the creation of postage stamps.

The design of the first stamp was based on a portrait of Benjamin Franklin by artist Felix Schlag. The stamp was printed by the American Bank Note Company using a process called "engraving." This process involved using a metal plate to print the image, which resulted in a high-quality and durable stamp.

The "Benjamin Franklin" stamp was an immediate success and was quickly followed by other stamps featuring portraits of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson. These stamps, known as the "First Issue" or "First Design," were used primarily on letters and were valid for postage until they were officially withdrawn from use in 1851.

The "Benjamin Franklin" stamp was not only the first stamp issued by the United States, but it also set the standard for future U.S. stamps. The design of the stamp was simple yet elegant, featuring a clear and recognizable image of a well-known historical figure. This formula would be used for many years to come, with future U.S. stamps featuring portraits of famous Americans, including Abraham Lincoln, Susan B. Anthony, and Martin Luther King Jr.

In conclusion, the "Benjamin Franklin" stamp was not only the first stamp issued by the United States, but it also set the standard for future U.S. stamps. The design of the stamp was simple yet elegant, featuring a clear and recognizable image of a well-known historical figure. Today, the "Benjamin Franklin" stamp is considered a piece of U.S. history and is highly sought after by stamp collectors.

The Benjamin Franklin stamp was not only significant as the first stamp issued by the United States, but it also helped to establish the country's postal system and promote communication and commerce. The Postal Act of 1845 established a uniform rate for postage, regardless of the distance a letter was sent, which helped to make mail more accessible to the average person.

The introduction of the stamp made it much easier for people to pay for postage. Prior to stamps, postage was paid by the person receiving the letter, which often resulted in letters not being delivered because the recipient could not or would not pay the postage. With the introduction of stamps, postage could be pre-paid by the sender, making it more likely that letters would be delivered.

One of the most interesting facts about the Benjamin Franklin stamp is that it was not originally intended to be used as a stamp. The stamp was first printed as an engraving and was intended to be used as a label for a new line of printer ink. However, the Postmaster General, Cave Johnson, saw the potential of the design and decided to use it as the first stamp.

The Benjamin Franklin stamp was initially sold for five cents, which was a significant amount of money at the time. However, it quickly became popular and the demand for the stamp was high. The stamp was so popular that the government ordered a second printing within weeks of its release. The popularity of the stamp helped to establish the postal system and made it more affordable for people to send letters.

In conclusion, the Benjamin Franklin stamp was not just a small piece of paper, it was a crucial part of the establishment of the United States postal system. It helped to make communication and commerce more affordable and accessible to the average person. The stamp's design and popularity also set the standard for future U.S. stamps and it remains an important piece of American history. Today, the original Benjamin Franklin stamps are highly sought after by stamp collectors and can fetch high prices at auction.