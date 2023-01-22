A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.

Photo by photo by pixabay

A 7-year-old boy died in the morning after being struck by a school bus in Park Forest, Illinois. The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. as the boy was crossing the street to board the bus.

According to police, the bus was traveling west on the Sauk Trail when it hit the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The bus driver, who has not been identified, was cooperating with the authorities and undergoing drug and alcohol testing. The incident is currently under investigation by the Park Forest Police Department.

The school district released a statement expressing its condolences to the boy's family and the community. Grief counselors were made available to students and staff at the school.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being cautious when around school buses and for drivers to always be aware of their surroundings. Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy's family during this difficult time.

The community of Park Forest is in shock and mourning the loss of a young boy who was hit by a school bus. Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred as the boy was crossing the street to board the bus. The bus was turning onto Sauk Trail when it hit the child.

The school district and local authorities have not yet released the name of the child or the bus driver. The investigation is ongoing and it is not clear if any charges will be filed. However, the bus driver is cooperating with the authorities and has undergone drug and alcohol testing.

The school district has expressed its condolences to the family and the community and has made grief counselors available to students and staff. The incident has brought attention to the importance of safety around school buses and the need for

drivers to always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. The school district also urged parents to teach their children about school bus safety, including the importance of crossing the street only at designated crosswalks and always being aware of their surroundings when boarding or exiting a school bus.