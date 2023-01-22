how to spend safari vacation in Florida

Photo by photo by pixabay

A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:

1. Visit the Everglades National Park: This massive wetland is home to a wide variety of animals, including alligators, crocodiles, and panthers. Take an airboat tour to see the park from a different perspective, or hike one of the many nature trails to see the animals up close.

2. Go on a safari at a wildlife park or preserve: Florida is home to several large wildlife parks and preserves, such as Lion Country Safari and Wild Florida, where you can see animals from all over the world up close. Some parks even offer the chance to feed or interact with the animals.

3. Take a dolphin-watching tour: Florida's waters are home to many bottlenose dolphins, and there are several tour companies that offer dolphin-watching trips. These trips typically take place on a boat, and you'll have the chance to see the dolphins swimming and jumping in their natural habitat.

4. Visit a zoo or aquarium: Florida is home to several world-class zoos and aquariums, such as the Miami Seaquarium and the Zoo Miami. These facilities offer the chance to see a wide variety of animals and marine life up close.

5. Explore the beaches: Florida is known for its beautiful beaches, and many of them are home to a variety of wildlife, such as sea turtles, manatees, and a variety of seabirds. Many of the state's beaches have designated areas for wildlife viewing.

When planning a safari vacation in Florida, it's important to keep in mind that the state's wildlife is diverse and can change depending on the time of year. Researching the different options and planning ahead will help ensure that you have the best possible experience.

6. Take a hike in a state park: Florida is home to many state parks, such as Myakka River State Park and Florida Caverns State Park, that offer the chance to see a variety of animals and plants up close. These parks often have hiking trails that take you through different ecosystems, such as wetlands, forests, and prairies.

7. Go birdwatching: Florida is home to a wide variety of birds, including the American white pelican, roseate spoonbill, and the Florida scrub jay. There are many birdwatching hotspots throughout the state, such as the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge and the Circle B Bar Reserve, where you can see a variety of birds in their natural habitats.

8. Try an eco-tour: Many tour companies in Florida offer eco-tours that take you through the state's natural habitats and show you the animals and plants that live there. These tours often include kayaking, canoeing, or paddling through wetlands, forests, and other natural areas.

9. Attend a wildlife festival: Florida hosts many festivals throughout the year that celebrate the state's wildlife, such as the Florida Manatee Festival, the Pelican Fest, and the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Festival. These festivals often include educational talks, guided tours, and the opportunity to see a variety of animals up close.

10. Rent a cabin or RV: If you want to get even closer to nature, consider renting a cabin or RV and camping in one of Florida's many state parks or campgrounds. This will give you the chance to see the animals and plants that live in the area at all hours of the day and night.

Whether you're interested in seeing alligators, dolphins, or birds, Florida has something to offer everyone. With so many options available, it's important to do some research and plan ahead to make the most of your safari vacation in Florida.