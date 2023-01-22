Buzz Aldrin Marries Girlfriend on 93rd Birthday

Photo by photo by pixabay

The space legend Buzz Aldrin, best known as the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday in a unique way – by getting married to his 63-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Sucillon.

The couple, who have been together for several years, tied the knot in a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The ceremony took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a fitting location given Aldrin's connection to the history of space exploration.

Aldrin, who was the lunar module pilot on the Apollo 11 mission, became the second human to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969, following astronaut Neil Armstrong. He spent a total of 21 hours and 36 minutes on the lunar surface and conducted experiments, collected samples, and took photographs.

The astronaut has been active in promoting space exploration and education throughout his life, and continues to be a vocal advocate for space travel. He has also written several books, including his autobiography, "Return to Earth," and "Magnificent Desolation: The Long Journey Home from the Moon."

Aldrin and Sucillon met several years ago and have been together since then. They are both active in promoting space education and have been seen together in events related to space science and technology.

This is Aldrin's third marriage. His first wife, Joan Archer, passed away in 2011 and his second wife, Lois Driggs Cannon, passed away in 2013. The couple have said they are looking forward to a long and happy life together.

The ceremony was a private event, with little detail released to the public. However, it is known that the couple exchanged vows in front of a small group of close friends and family members. The couple has not yet announced their honeymoon plans.

The wedding of Buzz Aldrin and Michelle Sucillon is a reminder of the enduring power of love and the importance of following one's dreams, even at an advanced age. The couple's relationship serves as an inspiration to many and their love story is one for the ages.

In addition to his accomplishments in space exploration, Aldrin has also been recognized for his contributions to the field of engineering and technology. He holds several patents, including one for a modular space station design, and has been honored with numerous awards and accolades for his work.

Aldrin has also been an advocate for the development of new technologies to facilitate human exploration of the solar system. He has been a vocal proponent of the development of nuclear-powered propulsion systems for deep space missions, and has also spoken about the potential of using 3D printing and advanced robotics for space exploration.

In recent years, Aldrin has also been a vocal advocate for space tourism, arguing that it will play a crucial role in the future of space exploration and development. He has also been a proponent of the creation of a permanent lunar base, which he believes will be a crucial step in the development of a sustainable human presence on the Moon.

In conclusion, Buzz Aldrin's marriage to Michelle Sucillon is not just a personal milestone but also a reminder of his lifelong contribution to the field of space exploration and his ongoing commitment to promoting space education and the development of new technologies to advance space exploration.