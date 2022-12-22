Two Nevada Women Arrested, connected to the murder of a 52-year-old man

Photo by photo by pixabay

Nevada police reported the capture and arrest of two women connected to the murder of a 52-year-old man found dead in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest. The body of the man was discovered at a campsite month. The campsite, one of many in the state forest, was situated at the East Fork of the Trask River.

Detectives found spent cartridges at the crime scene and discovered that the victim’s 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan had been stolen from the premises. The victim had been staying at a nearby campsite for some time.

The investigators declared Lisa Peaslee, 41, and Alyssa Sturgill, 40, as persons of interest in the case after finding out they were living in the area the body was found in. Their car was also found nearby.

The investigators alerted law enforcement agencies all around the West with details of the persons of interest and the stolen minivan. The two women were apprehended by deputies in Mineral County, Nevada.

They were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and are being held without bail. A judge in Tillamook County promptly signed their arrest warrants on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

The women were then extradited back to Tillamook to formally face the charges levied against them.

Brewer said thanks to the Mineral and Washoe Area Sheriff's Workplaces in Nevada, the Tillamook Police, the Oregon State Police, and Investigative laboratory, the Tillamook Region Lead prosecutor's Office, Tillamook 911, and the Oregon Branch of Ranger service for their assistance in capturing the two.