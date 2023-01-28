The second vote in the round of the presidential election in the Czech

The voters in Czech have been going to the polls to elect a successor to President Milos Zeman whose second tenure will end in march.

The second–round runoff between Andrej Babis, the former prime minister, and Petr Pavel, a retired Nato general, is seen as a contest between populist oligarchy and liberal democracy, as Mr. Pavel seems to have an upper lead against Mr. Babis.

The contest has been commemorated by disinformation and even casualty hazards. The role of the president in the Czech Republic is mostly ceremonial but still a very influential post. Mr. Babis and Mr. Pavel came top of the seven men and one woman who were in the first round to replace Mr. Zeman.

Now two weeks of increasingly ill-tempered and at times surreal campaigning come to an end.

I Pavel went on social media to debunk the news of his death that circulated via email. A copy of even his website had also carried news of his death from heart failure. He said the police were in charge of the case.

Mr. Babis, who described the email as disgusting, condemned the disinformation and also hoped that the police would investigate the case properly.

However, Mr. Babis earlier declared this week that all remaining in-person campaign appearances will be canceled over fears of his safety after receiving an anonymous death threat. Gen Pavel remained the favorite despite the disclosure that he participated in the training by military intelligence during the communist era.

A final rally in his support brought thousands to Prague's old town square as he told the crowd that he served the country and all in it regardless of political preferences when he served in the army and would also love to serve in the same way as president.

Me Pavel's strategy includes keeping the Czech country strongly connected to the European Union and Nato and he has come out strongly in favor of further military support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

He also backed the adoption of the euro and developed policies such as gay marriage. During his time as prime minister, billionaire Mr. Babis relished close ties with Hungary's Victor Orban, who continues to clash with the EU over the rule of law.

He has played on fears the war in Ukraine could spread to central Europe and had offered to negotiate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The election's outcome will be announced on Saturday afternoon.

Click https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64421310 to read the news in full.

Source: BBC news

