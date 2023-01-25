Zelensky speaks on west's intermission on sending Leopard 2 tanks

Photo by Karollyne Hubert on Unsplash

An adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the west's "Indecision over sending more weapons is "killing more of our people.

Every delay made each day is the death of Ukrainians, Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

This came after the statement that the defense minister in Ukraine said that he had a "Frank discussion" with his German counterpart about German Leopard 2 tanks, which Kyiv is urgently bidding to confront Russian armor.

According to Oleksii Reznikov after meeting with the Western Allies, said they had a Frank discussion on Leopards 2 which was to be continued.

Kyiv was set to get many other Nato weapons.

The meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany did reach a consensus to supply more armored vehicles, air defense systems, and ammunition.

However, the Leopard 2 is seen as a probable game-changer for Ukraine, as it is easy to maintain and is designed specifically to compete with the Russian T–90 tanks, which are being used in the Raid.

Now the question is, What weapons are being supplied to Ukraine?

Boris Pistorius, the German defense minister said, opinion remained divided over supplying Leopards, denying that Berlin had blocked such a move.

Under German export laws, other countries that could supply Leopards–like Poland and Finland are not able to do so until Berlin gives the all-clear.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president has praised the Nato part for their military aid but said, they will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks.

As he said Ukraine has no alternative as the decision about tanks must be made, which he made obvious.

Ukraine's recent tanks are mostly old soviet models and are mostly outgunned by Russian firepower.

More than 2000 Leopards are sitting in a Europe warehouse, says the president.

Mr. Pistorius said Berlin was ready to act quickly if there was an agreement from their partners but didn't know when the decision would be made.

Germany's international diplomacy and legacy of world war two have earned them an impasse.

There used to have a policy of not sending arms to conflict zones but was reversed last year in February after the Russian invasion.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Late last year that Germany was now among the partners supplying most military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

But Germany is reluctant to send Leopard unless they are part of a wider Nato package that includes America's powerful M1 Abrams tanks. The US has refused on the basis that the tank is hard to maintain due to its high cost of maintenance and is Impractical for Ukraine forces.

Regardless, there has been pressure in some corners of the US to send the tanks, and get Germany to do the same.

Lloyd Austin, US defense minister, denied the wait in Berlin for the US to make the first move. This notion of unlocking–in my mind is not an issue as he said after Friday's meetings of 54 Countries at Ramstein Air Base.

