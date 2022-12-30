(Opinion) Having a positive attitude is better than being happy

Bobby McFerrin's 1988 hit song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" lyrically suggests taking everything in stride. It suggests not fretting having no place to sleep, being behind on rent, being unattached and being broke and includes the lines "In every life we have some trouble. But when you worry you make it double." What Bobby probably meant was "Be positive" instead of "Be happy."

Yes, the rhyme scheme would have been awkward had Bobby substituted "positive" for "happy." Lyrically he had to do whatever worked, and "Don't worry, be positive" doesn't cut it. So, you might ask "Well, aren't happiness and positivity the same thing?" and my answer is "No. Not exactly."

Happiness is an emotion. Positivity, like negativity, is an attitude.

Happiness is something we humans have pursued for as long as we have roamed the Earth. The worldly vehicles in which we have pursued happiness have included wealth, relationships, marriages, procreation, careers and sensual pleasures of all types. All of these may bring happiness for a while, but like other emotions happiness is apt to come and go.

Defining what happiness is has been for some people as elusive as maintaining it.

The Greater Good Magazine article "What Is Happiness?: Defining Happiness and How To Become Happier"(https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/topic/happiness/definition) reads as follows:

Coming up with a formal definition of happiness can be tricky. After all, shouldn’t we just know it when we feel it? In fact, we often use the term to describe a range of positive emotions, including amusement, joy, pride, and contentment.

But to understand the causes and effects of happiness, researchers first need to define it. For most, the term happiness is interchangeable with “subjective well-being,” which is typically measured by asking people about how satisfied they feel with their lives (evaluative), how much positive and negative emotion they tend to feel (affective), and their sense of meaning and purpose (eudaemonic).

The Britannica definition of happiness at https://www.britannica.com/topic/happiness is as follows:

In psychology, a state of emotional well-being that a person experiences either in a narrow sense, when good things happen in a specific moment, or more broadly, as a positive evaluation of one’s life and accomplishments overall—that is, subjective well-being. Happiness can be distinguished both from negative emotions (such as sadness, fear, and anger) and also from other positive emotions (such as affection, excitement, and interest).

In a church service I attended in 2004 a Methodist pastor informed in his sermon that happiness is based on happenstance. The pastor further advised seeking joy instead of happiness in life and defined joy as an acronym for "Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last."

If I were asked to define happiness, I would likely say "Happiness is a euphoric state based on individualized valuation of tangible and intangible rewards we have received, are receiving or anticipate receiving in our lives."

What makes you happy is dependent largely on your values--which emotional maturity, upbringing, socialization, cultural influences, etc. affect. Happiness is not one-size-fits-all. Not everyone has the same delights, desires and needs.

A child might be happy to receive a toy as a gift while a 56-year-old likely would not. Also, there can be variations of musical tastes, color preferences, culinary preferences, interests, political views, religious beliefs, lifestyles, etc. within any group. No group is monolithic.

Happiness is among a range of fluctuating emotions. Religious or secular, we throughout our lives experience happiness, anger, sadness, disappointment, grief, fear, lust and boredom. How we feel physically can affect these emotions. Because emotions are indiscriminate of gender, race, ethnicity, beliefs, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, relationship status, marital status, achievements, physical health and beauty, etc. everlasting happiness on Earth is not guaranteed or possible.

We humans typically think we can control everything and are typically mistaken. There is so much beyond our control including the thoughts, feelings and actions of each other; all natural phenomena, our individual biological functions, our luck and the cosmos itself. Anyone who has experienced insomnia from a racing mind can attest that often we can hardly control our own thoughts.

For the reasons and definitions above, believing you can sustain and should pursue happiness is folly. Living happily ever after happens only in fairy tales--or in some heavenly realm. My understanding, experiences and much reading have informed me that we should strive to remain positive, not happy. Unlike the fleeting happiness so many of us pursue and have pursued positivity is not an emotion, but instead it is an optimistic attitude we can embrace now.

Positivity is not on the horizon, in some distant future or geographical location. It isn't something you have to chase. It isn't something you can merely dream of such as a pot of gold at one end of a rainbow. It is before you, waiting for you to accept and embrace it. Emma-Marie Smith in "What is Positivity? The Definition May Surprise You." (https://www.healthyplace.com/self-help/positivity/what-is-positivity-the-definition-may-surprise-you) says of positivity

Positivity is often looked down upon as an irritating personality quirk. However, the official definition implies that positivity is not something you are – it’s something you do.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary definition, positivity is: “The practice of being or tendency to be positive or optimistic in attitude.

That’s right. Positivity is a practice, not something you’re born with. Just like running or learning the guitar, positivity is a skill you get better at the more you do it. What's more, scientists are now learning that the power of positive thinking is more than just a buzzword – it can actually rewire our brains to rewrite trauma and overcome negative thinking patterns .

Being positive when all is or seems to be going well for you is not positivity. That's happiness and its variations. Being positive is having optimism or euphoria not because of what has happened, is happening or is expected to happen, but in spite of such. When you're positive you look up even when the chips are down, not just when the chips are up.

Positivity is a ship that remains upright and on course. It is a fortress that like the ship withstands attacks and tempests. Wisdom I first saw in a Facebook post but can also be found at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/readersblog/civil-services-preparation/ships-do-not-sink-because-of-water-around-them-but-because-of-water-inside-29601/ is

Ships do not sink because of water around them, ships sink because of water that gets into them.

When you successfully maintain positivity, you remain calm or optimistic in all situations. I know from personal experience that maintaining positivity is difficult and endless work. I could find ample reasons I won't list here to be negative if I chose to do so. When you deviate from positivity it can feel as if the weight of the world is upon you or that the world consists of you and the rest of humanity.

Difficult as it is I always aspire to maintain positivity because I also know this: Positivity is the reward that keeps rewarding, and negativity is the punishment that keeps punishing--by making difficulties snowball or multiply, exactly what Bobby McFerrin meant by the above quoted lines from "Don't Worry, Be Happy." That snowballing or multiplication of difficulties are what you might experience if you don't perform soon or often enough what clinical psychologist and relationship therapist Dr. Bhavna Barmi calls "emotional hygiene" in "What is Emotional Hygiene? Why Everyone Needs to Learn it."(https://stories.thriveglobal.in/what-is-emotional-hygiene-why-everyone-needs-to-learn-it/).

You never hear someone being praised for having a "bad attitude," and no prudent self-help/self-improvement advice, criticism or religious tome encourages negativity. In spite of its ill effects, many people embrace negativity instead of positivity. The reasons vary.

Author and educational consultant Kendra Cherry, who teaches about psychology, in "What Is the Negativity Bias?" (https://www.verywellmind.com/negative-bias-4589618) cites among other reasons our being hard-wired to be negative as a reason for embracing negativity. Kendra makes some interesting observations on this subject.

I am no psychologist. However, as a layperson I have discerned from much reading, observations of pop culture and the news, personal experiences and plain old common sense that people embrace negativity for the following reasons:

They're nonspiritual. Maybe atheists need not, but many of us must believe a singularity or plurality of benevolent spiritual forces oversee, guide and protect us and the world around us to understand and cope in this world that is often troubling, frustrating, confusing and dangerous.

They're nonspiritual. Maybe atheists need not, but many of us must believe a singularity or plurality of benevolent spiritual forces oversee, guide and protect us and the world around us to understand and cope in this world that is often troubling, frustrating, confusing and dangerous.

They're socially isolated, lonely. For whatever reason these people are alone or at least feel they're alone. They feel isolated from the rest of humanity. Festive occasions and festivities are apt to depress these people because they feel everyone's having fun but them.

They consider negativity as signifying maturity and more realistic than positivity, which they deem as naivete or stupidity. Mistreatment and heartbreak have made them cynical. This and having experienced misfortunes, hardships and disappointment make it especially difficult for them to be positive. They're apt to consider positive people naive or annoying.

They're used to "drama." Maybe they grew up with much family and maybe also community dysfunction. So, they're used to living with and living in drama. Loud and maybe violent quarrels, malicious gossip, betrayal, etc. are routine for them. They can hardly live without drama.

They think it's "cool," manly, strong or worldly to be negative. Like the above they may have grown up with family and community dysfunction, and also had much negative socialization. So, in their minds, if you're positive you're naive, stupid or weak. They might see the world as a place where you're either predator or prey, and if you're positive you're destined to be prey.

They love darkness. For whatever reason--because they're influenced or possessed by malevolent spirits, they have evil hearts, or they have brain miswiring--some people gravitate toward negativity. It thrills them to walk in darkness and maybe also disrespect, harm or even kill other people. Negativity is like a drug for them.

They're mentally or emotionally unstable. Such people need the help of mental health professionals and maybe also spiritual guidance.

They have been traumatized. They have been abused, sexually assaulted, etc. Such people need the support of friends and family, support groups and maybe also the help of mental health professionals and spiritual guidance to help them through this.

They have chemical dependencies. Such people need professional health and maybe spiritual guidance to overcome their addictions.

They have had losses. Grieving people need support from family and friends and maybe also professional help and spiritual guidance.

They overthink life. They make much ado about nothing and try to make sense of everything and then are frustrated when they can't. It is okay not to understand everything. Life can be senseless, messy. On this side of paradise, it's imperfect. Thank God you're not an omniscient being. Otherwise, you would be expected to understand everything.

They have unrealistic expectations in life, expect it to follow their plans. We should accept that while we humans tend to follow scripts, life does not. It has no regard for your plans and expectations. If the outside event you spent months planning is rained out, that's life. Expect that life may do what's unexpected, including delivering let downs, and that it may occasionally require you take detours to your destinations. Thank God you're not an omniscient, omni-prescient being. Otherwise, you would be expected to know and foresee everything.

They need to feel in total control and life has reminded them they aren't. No human ever did, does or ever will control everything. We humans need to get over ourselves. Thank God you're not an omnipotent being. Otherwise, you would be expected to control everything.

They have grievances. They have grievance mindsets due to perceived and actual slights toward them, people they care about or their groups. An applicable old saying from an unknown source is "No matter how long you nurse a grudge, it won't get better."

They've had bad luck. They have had disadvantages in life, maybe from the jump. They were orphaned, born into poverty, born to abusive or neglectful parents, born to chemically dependent parents, born with impairments, etc. They believe life has dealt them losing hands.

They dwell on their past mistakes, disappointments and failures; live with regrets. Thank God you're not omniscient, omni-prescient and all-perfect. Otherwise, you would be expected to be perfect, know and foresee everything and be unerring.

They're bothered by what they see as stagnation in their lives. They're angry, frustrated or hopeless because they see no progress in their lives and feel like they're running in place. To them it seems that no matter what they do nothing changes, at least not for the better.

They don't live in the moment. Their minds are focused on the past or the future instead of the present. Life doesn't happen in the past or the future. It happens now.

They're mentally rigid. Their upbringings and socializations maybe taught them myopic perspectives including bigotry and ethnocentrism. They may be mentally inflexible from habit, pride, arrogance or fear of change or the unknown. Tenacity is commendable in some cases. In others it means being stiff as a dead tree or corpse (a stiff) and shows an inability to adapt. Adapting allowed roaches and many viruses to collectively outlast the dinosaurs. Adapt or die.

They don't live genuinely. Functioning in society and having a society that functions means our masking to some degree. The problem with many people is believing their masks are their identities, that they're who they project as themselves. Much of their lives are dramatizations, and they surround themselves with other people who are also acting. Because they build houses on weak foundations, they're left grappling with how and what to rebuild when their houses crumble.

Their negative thoughts, pain, are their creative muses. People's negative thoughts and pain have produced so much memorable music, art, literature, films, etc.

Positivity annoys and nauseates many people. The people who have been fans of the aforementioned creative works have tended to consider their positive and actually or superficially cheerful counterparts as annoying, unmoving, naive, ridiculous and weird. Positivity, especially what's considered excessive positivity, makes many people gag. If you're positive, especially cheerfully positive, all the time then depending on the environment you're in you're likely to be seen as annoying or weird and be shunned, ridiculed or even harassed.

They fight their minds. It seems the mind tilts where it wants and needs to go. When we censor our thoughts and fantasies, we fight what our minds seek to do naturally and thereby promote inner conflict, mental exhaustion and depression. The advice "Go with the flow" applies to this.

They make too much of calendar year, decade, century and millennium changes. Changes in chronological time are not magical. At the arrival of every New Year, we blow noisemakers, explode fireworks, uncork champagne bottles and shout "Happy New Year!" (Never mind what was said about positivity, shouting "Positive New Year!" would be ridiculous.) When you think about it, New Year's Day is nothing special. We can make positive changes in any of the other 364 calendar days. People who think an arriving new year, new decade, new century and new millennium will magically bring positive changes will likely be disappointed from year-to-year, decade-to-decade, century-to-century and millennium-to-millennium. Their lives

will stagnate if not worsen. They will be like hamsters on life's wheels--or in its grinders.

In the above list I mentioned people who may need external support, including spiritual guidance, to overcome negativity and embrace positivity. If you're a positive person you can help those people who are struggling with mental illness, addictions, recovering from traumatic experiences and grief, etc. The question for many might be how to maintain the positivity needed to help these people.

Every guidance I have heard, read or seen on maintaining positivity has proposed an "attitude of gratitude." An attitude of gratitude makes sense to me as a starting point for maintaining positivity. You can't be both ungrateful and positive. If you're reading this article, you have at least two of the advantages listed below and for which you can feel grateful.

You're alive. Since you're alive, you can enjoy time with your loved ones.

You can read this article. Whether you like or dislike this article, you can at least read it.

You're able-bodied. You can perform any routine activities and vital functions without assistance. You can see, hear, smell, taste and feel.

Biological processes on and within you function independent of your mind. Imagine having to will or mentally guide biological functions such as respiration, circulation, digestion, nutrient absorption, excretion and cellular activity such as in "Immune system: Attack those pathogens!" or "Skin: Shed dead cells and activate sweating to cool me down!" These processes are ongoing on and within your body simultaneously as you read this article, whether you think about them or not.

You can love and be loved. When you consider it, love is maybe the most powerful force in the universe. If you're capable of loving others, you can be thankful for that power. You can be equally thankful for the love--genuine love--you receive. Just imagine how the world would be if love spread throughout it nonstop like an incurable, contagious disease.

You can guide your mind. Much mental activity is automatic. However, to the degree you can guide your mind you can focus on tasks and fantasies--which matter if for no other reason than breaking mental monotony. You're free to guide your mind wherever you choose.

You're not incarcerated. If you live outside of jail or prison walls you have a freedom that many others don't. Whether the incarcerated do or don't deserve confinement is beside the point.

You're not homeless. You have a place to live with one or more bedrooms, furniture, a dining room or dining space, a kitchen, a refrigerator stocked with food and drinks, a microwave, utensils, flatware, running cold and hot water, one or more closets; one or more bathrooms with soap, a bathtub and shower, towels and toilet paper; etc.

You're happy now based on gratitude and optimism. If an attitude of gratitude and optimism enabled you to be happy in spite of your situation instead of because of it, you're in a positive state of mind you can be grateful for. You have achieved what so many people can't achieve.

As earlier mentioned, one hindrance to maintaining positivity is living in the past and the future instead of the moment. An applicable Bible verse regarding this is Matthew 6:25-34. It seems a good sign you're successfully maintaining positivity is your being happy, serene, for no discernible reason.

A lyric in the old Sunday school hymn "Joy in My Heart" is "I’ve got the peace that passes understanding." Serenity is not to be analyzed, comprehended. It's to be enjoyed.

Spiritual matters defy logic and human comprehension. Even much in the worldly realm may be beyond one's understanding, experience or training. Enjoyment is independent of understanding.

A computer user who is leisurely web surfing need not grasp the computer's intricacies to enjoy the experience. Chances are when you're watching videos on your computer you're not thinking of your computer's motherboard, microchips, etc. That's as long as your computer is working properly.

You're not an omniscient, omnipresent and omni-prescient being. So, it's important to understand you cannot understand everything. Trying to do so mentally is tiring and ultimately frustrating. That old advice "Go with the flow" applies here. Much comprehension is best left to a higher power.

Life can be likened to a chef. Unless you plan to make or help with making the dish, leave the chef be in the kitchen to work the culinary magic. In Job 38-42 after Job dare questions God for having allowed the faithful Job so much hardship, God basically tells Job that His ways are beyond Job's comprehension--that Job wouldn't understand if He told him. If you're truly positive you may not know what the chef is preparing in the kitchen, but you're nonetheless positive it will be delicious.

Apart from what happens in the external world, we each have the mental power to bring ourselves up or bring ourselves down. Which power we choose is an individual choice. When we choose to be positive, we have chosen wisely.