The adorable video of the toddler playing with the dog

Happy Face Goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpRnT_0iYZKDbN00
The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @daily.doseofdoggos

The funniest things are done by toddlers, which is why we find them to be so endearing.

We all grin as we watch their little fingers struggle to grab things and their clumsiness when they try to walk.

Picking up and beginning to eat strange objects is one of the genuinely wonderful things toddlers do for me.

They see us eat and assume that whatever we put on our plates is food. I'd venture to say that it's the most crucial lesson we ever teach them: don't eat everything!

But actually, that is funny. So today we will talk about the adorable video of the toddler playing with the dog.

The Internet is all aflutter over a video of a toddler affectionately playing with a dog.

This healed my heart.

Seeing a toddler get comfortable among animals is a joy to see. A post by a user daily.doseofdoggos become popular. The toddler felt great joy while playing with the dog.

In the video, we see that toddler looking so cute and also very happy and enjoying the snow with a dog.

This video has received over a million views and over 728 thousand likes.

The viewers have commented on this adorable post. Let's see some of the comments.

"The cutest thing I have seen today" with a crying emoji.

"She is so gentle, you can really see that she loves this baby" with a red heart emoji.

"There is nothing more pure in this world than this right here."

"I love that the dog recognizes she is a baby and plays as such."

Well, feel free to share your opinion

Thank you, and please come back!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cute# adorable# toddler

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger interested to write about love and relationship

New York, NY
196 followers

More from Happy Face Goals

Relationship: My girlfriend dumped me because I didn't have enough money.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It's amazing how many individuals in this day and age are unable to empathize with the emotions of others.

Read full story

An endearing boy chilling with a cute puppy

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by dollar_theretriever. Yesterday, I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this adorable video of this cute boy playing with his friend.

Read full story

A heart-warming video of the reaction of a young boy to meeting his baby brother for the first time

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by thedailyheartwarming. We all know that children are cute, but thousands of videos on the internet show just how adorable they can be when they're at their best. From singing Happy Birthday to humiliating their parents by yelling "I don't love you!" or fighting over what snacks to get while out shopping, children displaying their antics online is a beautiful thing.

Read full story
9 comments

A cute video of a dog and a human relationship

Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.

Read full story

The viral video of a humble-hearted kid

Hello everyone, this is my first article on a viral heart-warming video of two kids. This video is of two unknown kids, one boy and one girl, who show us friendship and feelings for each other.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy