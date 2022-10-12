A heart-warming video of the reaction of a young boy to meeting his baby brother for the first time

Happy Face Goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdZyk_0iVTafC800
The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by thedailyheartwarming

We all know that children are cute, but thousands of videos on the internet show just how adorable they can be when they're at their best. From singing Happy Birthday to humiliating their parents by yelling "I don't love you!" or fighting over what snacks to get while out shopping, children displaying their antics online is a beautiful thing.

Parents are the most important part of our lives. We can’t imagine anyone else being too much like our parents. They are the closest humans to us. They sacrifice so many things to make us happy. They don’t enjoy their lives too much. They always focus on how kids become happy and do everything for this. We should love our parents and respect them because it’s really important to love them.

And because of the power of the internet, we can watch these adorable videos repeatedly.

But today in this video we will talk about the video of a young boy and his brother meeting their baby brother for the first time.

This video shows a young boy very excited to see his baby brother, and as he sees, he feels emotional and also very happy. However, the video's highlight is his adorable response, which shows him love and excitement.

I don't know about you, but this video made my day.

I mean, look at him!

This video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named thedailyheartwarming

The caption reads, "The looks on their faces."

This video has accumulated over a million views and over 346k likes.

Well, feel free to share your opinion on this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# adorable# feelings# heartwarming

Comments / 9

Published by

Blogger interested to write about love and relationship

New York, NY
195 followers

More from Happy Face Goals

The adorable video of the toddler playing with the dog

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @daily.doseofdoggos. The funniest things are done by toddlers, which is why we find them to be so endearing. We all grin as we watch their little fingers struggle to grab things and their clumsiness when they try to walk.

Read full story

Relationship: My girlfriend dumped me because I didn't have enough money.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It's amazing how many individuals in this day and age are unable to empathize with the emotions of others.

Read full story

An endearing boy chilling with a cute puppy

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by dollar_theretriever. Yesterday, I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this adorable video of this cute boy playing with his friend.

Read full story

A cute video of a dog and a human relationship

Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.

Read full story

The viral video of a humble-hearted kid

Hello everyone, this is my first article on a viral heart-warming video of two kids. This video is of two unknown kids, one boy and one girl, who show us friendship and feelings for each other.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy