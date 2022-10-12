A heart-warming video of the reaction of a young boy to meeting his baby brother for the first time

We all know that children are cute, but thousands of videos on the internet show just how adorable they can be when they're at their best. From singing Happy Birthday to humiliating their parents by yelling "I don't love you!" or fighting over what snacks to get while out shopping, children displaying their antics online is a beautiful thing.

Parents are the most important part of our lives. We can’t imagine anyone else being too much like our parents. They are the closest humans to us. They sacrifice so many things to make us happy. They don’t enjoy their lives too much. They always focus on how kids become happy and do everything for this. We should love our parents and respect them because it’s really important to love them.

And because of the power of the internet, we can watch these adorable videos repeatedly.

But today in this video we will talk about the video of a young boy and his brother meeting their baby brother for the first time.

This video shows a young boy very excited to see his baby brother, and as he sees, he feels emotional and also very happy. However, the video's highlight is his adorable response, which shows him love and excitement.

I don't know about you, but this video made my day.

I mean, look at him!

This video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named thedailyheartwarming

The caption reads, "The looks on their faces."

This video has accumulated over a million views and over 346k likes.

Well, feel free to share your opinion on this.