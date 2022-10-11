A cute video of a dog and a human relationship

Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.

This post uploaded by @sundaythegoldenretriever

In this video, we see that a dog is eagerly waiting for his dad, and also that the dog is very happy as his dad arrives at the gate with luggage on hand and a shoulder dog snatching him and trying to hug him because a dog cannot live without his loved one, whether they have been gone for a day or 10 minutes. They are so special.

Are dogs loyal?

Let us get the question out of the way: yes, they really are. The stories of dogs who wait endlessly for their owners or who are overjoyed to greet them years later are not made up. You can see the evidence in your own dog, who is delighted when you return home from work and greets you as if you have not seen him in weeks. If that is not deep loyalty, we do not know what is.

The title of the post is:

Dogs are just the best, aren’t they? We are so lucky to have their pure and unconditional love. They give us so much and ask for so little in return. They make the world a better place.

Happy National Dog Day to all my beautiful doggo friends.

Many people reply like this.

"Aww, the best greeting ever!"

"That’s so sweet."

"They truly help us see the beauty and joy in every bit of life."

