A cute video of a dog and a human relationship

Happy Face Goals

Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRo12_0iUgREO600
This post uploaded by @sundaythegoldenretriever

In this video, we see that a dog is eagerly waiting for his dad, and also that the dog is very happy as his dad arrives at the gate with luggage on hand and a shoulder dog snatching him and trying to hug him because a dog cannot live without his loved one, whether they have been gone for a day or 10 minutes. They are so special.

Are dogs loyal?

Let us get the question out of the way: yes, they really are. The stories of dogs who wait endlessly for their owners or who are overjoyed to greet them years later are not made up. You can see the evidence in your own dog, who is delighted when you return home from work and greets you as if you have not seen him in weeks. If that is not deep loyalty, we do not know what is.

The title of the post is:

Dogs are just the best, aren’t they? We are so lucky to have their pure and unconditional love. They give us so much and ask for so little in return. They make the world a better place.

Happy National Dog Day to all my beautiful doggo friends.

Many people reply like this.

"Aww, the best greeting ever!"

"That’s so sweet."

"They truly help us see the beauty and joy in every bit of life."

I hope you guys enjoy my articles, and I hope you like, share, and comment on them.

Thank you, and please come back!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cute# pet# adorable

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger interested to write about love and relationship

New York, NY
195 followers

More from Happy Face Goals

The adorable video of the toddler playing with the dog

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @daily.doseofdoggos. The funniest things are done by toddlers, which is why we find them to be so endearing. We all grin as we watch their little fingers struggle to grab things and their clumsiness when they try to walk.

Read full story

Relationship: My girlfriend dumped me because I didn't have enough money.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It's amazing how many individuals in this day and age are unable to empathize with the emotions of others.

Read full story

An endearing boy chilling with a cute puppy

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by dollar_theretriever. Yesterday, I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this adorable video of this cute boy playing with his friend.

Read full story

A heart-warming video of the reaction of a young boy to meeting his baby brother for the first time

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by thedailyheartwarming. We all know that children are cute, but thousands of videos on the internet show just how adorable they can be when they're at their best. From singing Happy Birthday to humiliating their parents by yelling "I don't love you!" or fighting over what snacks to get while out shopping, children displaying their antics online is a beautiful thing.

Read full story
9 comments

The viral video of a humble-hearted kid

Hello everyone, this is my first article on a viral heart-warming video of two kids. This video is of two unknown kids, one boy and one girl, who show us friendship and feelings for each other.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy